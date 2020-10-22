The Ministry of Health has announced that 1,068 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing total infections in the country to 47, 212.

The new cases are from 7, 556 samples tested in the last 24 hours, from which 666 are males, with 402 female.

27 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 45 on supplementary oxygen. 27 others are on ventilatory support, while 12 are in High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The ministry also announced 290 recoveries, in which 235 were from the Home-Based Care program, and 55 from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 33, 050.

12 patients succumbed to the deadly coronavirus disease, bringing total fatalities to 870.

The cases are distributed across the counties as follows: Nairobi 305, Nakuru 137, Mombasa 74, Kisumu 60, Kericho 58, Nandi & Uasin Gishu 48 cases each, Kakamega 47, Kilifi 34, Kisii 28, Laikipia 26, Turkana 22, Meru 20, Kajiado & Kiambu 18 cases each, Garissa 15, Busia & Machakos 14 cases each, West Pokot 12, Murang’a & Migori 9 cases each, Bomet, Isiolo & Nyamira 6 cases each, Siaya 5, Narok, Nyeri & Wajir 4 cases each, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kirinyaga & Baringo 3 cases each, Elgeyo Marakwet, Lamu, Nyandarua, Taita Taveta and Embu recorded one case each.