1 arrested as Treasury reveals more details about Evans Chirchir's role & death

Chirchir’s body was booked at Machakos Level 5 hospital morgue by police officers who said they found it.

This sparked a wave of speculation on social media and in certain sections of the press about his professional role and the circumstances of his death.

Family of Treasury staffer Evans Chirchir speaks on threats before mysterious death Pulse Live Kenya

In a press release by Treasury PS Chris Kiptoo dated September 5, 2024, the National Treasury extended its condolences to Chirchir's family and friends while condemning the spread of inaccurate and misleading information.

The Treasury clarified that Chirchir, who had been an intern under the Public Service Internship Program (PSIP) Cohort 6 since February 1, 2024, was assigned to the procurement section.

However, he was not involved in any procurement decision-making or tendering processes during his internship.

Sequence of Events Leading to Chirchir's Death

According to the Treasury’s statement, Chirchir’s disappearance was first noted on the evening of August 31, 2024, after attending a private event in the Kyumvi area of Machakos Junction.

Since it was the weekend, Chirchir was not on official duty at the time.

On Monday, September 2, 2024, the National Treasury was informed of his death after his body was discovered at Machakos Level 5 Hospital, where he had been registered as a victim of a road traffic accident.

Further clarification provided by the police revealed that Chirchir was struck by a vehicle on the night of August 31.

The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) of Kyumvi confirmed the arrest of the driver responsible for the accident, and a post-mortem examination is currently underway to determine the precise cause of death.

No Link to Professional Duties

The National Treasury emphasised that Chirchir’s death was unrelated to his professional responsibilities at the Treasury.

The statement read, “He was not involved in any sensitive or decision-making capacities within the department, and the incident that led to his death occurred during his private time.”

The Treasury urged the public to refrain from sharing unverified information, stating that such actions could cause unnecessary distress to Chirchir’s family and harm the reputation of the institution.

The government has called for patience as investigative agencies conduct their inquiries into the circumstances surrounding Chirchir’s death.

While the investigation continues, the National Treasury reiterated its commitment to full transparency and extended its deepest sympathies to the Chirchir family during this difficult time.

Evans Chirchir was one of many young Kenyans participating in the government’s PSIP, aimed at providing practical experience to university graduates.