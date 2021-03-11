The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 829 new cases of the novel Coronavirus from a sample size 6, 239 in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases now stand at 111, 185.

From the new cases 775 are Kenyans while 54 are foreigners. 490 are males and 339 are females, the youngest is one-year old baby while the oldest is 87.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1, 352, 126.

The new cases are distributed as follows; Nairobi 407, Kiambu 82, Machakos 81, Meru 49, Nakuru 43, Uasin Gishu 26, Busia 20, Embu 18, Mombasa 17, Kajiado 14, Tharaka Nithi 9, Laikipia 8, Nyandarua 8, Kakamega 7, Kilifi 7, Bungoma 5, Kisumu 5, Homa Bay 4, Murang’a 3, Makueni 3, Kisii 2, Kitui 2, Migori 2, Nandi 2, Nyeri 2, Trans Nzoia 1, Vihiga 1 and Elgeyo Marakwet 1.

On a positive note, 91 Patients have recovered, 47 from the home-based care and 44 from various Hospitals across the country. Total number of recoveries stand at 87,994.

Sadly, one patient has succumbed to the disease pushing the fatalities to 1, 899.