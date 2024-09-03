The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

1 dead, scores injured as gunmen open fire on bus carrying 40 passengers

Amos Robi

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but police suspect the gang could be part of those marauding the area for valuables.

Police at shooting scene in Moyale
Police at shooting scene in Moyale
  • Gunmen ambushed a bus in Sololo, Moyale, Marsabit County, killing one passenger and wounding four others with bullet wounds
  • The bus, carrying about 40 passengers, was en route to Marsabit town and eventually to Nairobi when the incident occurred on the evening of September 2, 2024
  • The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but police suspect the gang could be part of those marauding the area for valuables

Recommended articles

Police have confirmed one passenger was killed, and four others left with bullet wounds after gunmen ambushed a bus in Sololo, Moyale, Marsabit County, on Monday night.

The bus, carrying approximately 40 passengers, was en route to Marsabit town and eventually to Nairobi when the tragic incident occurred on the evening of September 2, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attack happened between Bori Junction and the Dadach Lakole area, a stretch notorious for insecurity.

According to both police and locals, the bus was targeted by a group of armed assailants who opened fire on the vehicle as it raced towards Marsabit town.

Bullets holes in bus shot in Murang'a
Bullets holes in bus shot in Murang'a Bullets holes in bus shot in Murang'a Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Alshaabab attacks two police camps in Mandera

Preliminary reports suggest that the attackers attempted to force the bus to stop by targeting the driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The bullets damaged the windshield while its front tyre was deflated, but the driver managed to drive off from the danger zone up to where he stopped and sought help for the victims," the police stated.

The injured passengers, suffering from bullet wounds, were rushed to Sololo Mission Hospital.

Unfortunately, one of the victims succumbed to their injuries before reaching the facility. The identities of the deceased and the injured have not yet been released to the public.

Following the attack, the assailants fled the scene, leaving authorities and locals to grapple with the aftermath.

ADVERTISEMENT
Police in shooting scene in Moyale
Police in shooting scene in Moyale Pulse Live Kenya

READ: CS Kindiki establishes technical committee to reform National Police Service & NYS

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but police suspect the gang could be part of those marauding the area for valuables.

The region near the Kenya-Ethiopia border, where the attack took place, has been plagued by insecurity in recent months.

ADVERTISEMENT

This area has witnessed a rise in violent incidents, heightening fears among residents and travellers alike.

Eastern Regional Police Commander Charles Naibei confirmed that multi-agency teams have been deployed to pursue the assailants and investigate the attack further.

"We have teams on the ground following up on the incident, and we are determined to bring the culprits to justice," Naibei stated.

Crime Scene
Crime Scene Crime Scene Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenyan special forces stage biggest targeted operation in Haiti since arrival

ADVERTISEMENT

Marsabit County, particularly the areas near the Kenya-Ethiopia border, has experienced an uptick in violence and insecurity, with criminal gangs and suspected terrorists causing fear among locals.

The latest incident underscores the ongoing challenges in securing the region and protecting travellers from such heinous acts.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

1 dead, scores injured as gunmen open fire on bus carrying 40 passengers

1 dead, scores injured as gunmen open fire on bus carrying 40 passengers

Details of TSC-KUPPET deal that ended teachers' strike

Details of TSC-KUPPET deal that ended teachers' strike

Morara Kebaso seeks support to boost his activism with public address system

Morara Kebaso seeks support to boost his activism with public address system

Why Kenyan student pilot was drenched in oil & water in viral video

Why Kenyan student pilot was drenched in oil & water in viral video

K24 journalist shot by police receives threats to her life

K24 journalist shot by police receives threats to her life

History, roles and difference between teachers' unions KNUT & KUPPET

History, roles and difference between teachers' unions KNUT & KUPPET

FBI jet transports wanted murder suspect from Nairobi to the U.S.

FBI jet transports wanted murder suspect from Nairobi to the U.S.

CS Kindiki establishes technical committee to reform National Police Service & NYS

CS Kindiki establishes technical committee to reform National Police Service & NYS

Family of deceased driver clarifies social media reports about Range Rover crash

Family of deceased driver clarifies social media reports about Range Rover crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Moses Wetangula meets Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday 26, 2024

Netizens react as 'Papa Wa Roma' Wetangula meets Pope Francis in Vatican City

File image of President William Ruto addressing a crowd

Ruto's triumphant entry into Kisumu: Message to Raila & past hostile reception in Kondele

President William Ruto at the Lumumba Estate Affordable Housing Project in Kisumu Central, Kisumu County.

Ruto inspects Sh5.7 billion affordable housing project in Kisumu

12 dead in tragic accident at notorious Nithi Bridge

12 dead in tragic accident at notorious Nithi Bridge