1 dead, scores injured as gunmen open fire on bus carrying 40 passengers

Police have confirmed one passenger was killed, and four others left with bullet wounds after gunmen ambushed a bus in Sololo, Moyale, Marsabit County, on Monday night.

The bus, carrying approximately 40 passengers, was en route to Marsabit town and eventually to Nairobi when the tragic incident occurred on the evening of September 2, 2024.

Ambush near Bori Junction

The attack happened between Bori Junction and the Dadach Lakole area, a stretch notorious for insecurity.

According to both police and locals, the bus was targeted by a group of armed assailants who opened fire on the vehicle as it raced towards Marsabit town.

Preliminary reports suggest that the attackers attempted to force the bus to stop by targeting the driver.

"The bullets damaged the windshield while its front tyre was deflated, but the driver managed to drive off from the danger zone up to where he stopped and sought help for the victims," the police stated.

Casualties and response

The injured passengers, suffering from bullet wounds, were rushed to Sololo Mission Hospital.

Unfortunately, one of the victims succumbed to their injuries before reaching the facility. The identities of the deceased and the injured have not yet been released to the public.

Following the attack, the assailants fled the scene, leaving authorities and locals to grapple with the aftermath.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, but police suspect the gang could be part of those marauding the area for valuables.

Ongoing security concerns

The region near the Kenya-Ethiopia border, where the attack took place, has been plagued by insecurity in recent months.

This area has witnessed a rise in violent incidents, heightening fears among residents and travellers alike.

Eastern Regional Police Commander Charles Naibei confirmed that multi-agency teams have been deployed to pursue the assailants and investigate the attack further.

"We have teams on the ground following up on the incident, and we are determined to bring the culprits to justice," Naibei stated.

Rising insecurity in Marsabit

Marsabit County, particularly the areas near the Kenya-Ethiopia border, has experienced an uptick in violence and insecurity, with criminal gangs and suspected terrorists causing fear among locals.