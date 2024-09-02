The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
CS Kindiki establishes technical committee to reform National Police Service & NYS

Denis Mwangi

The Technical Committee is expected to operate for nine months with a possible extension

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki speaks during a past meeting

The Ministry of Interior has announced the formation of a technical committee tasked with reviewing and developing legislative and policy reforms for the National Police Service and the National Youth Service.

This announcement was made through Gazette Notice No. 10893, issued on August 23, 2024, and signed by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kithure Kindiki.

The Technical Committee, chaired by Kepha Onyiso, with Musita Anyangu serving as Vice Chairperson and Charles Otieno as Technical Advisor, will include representatives from various government offices.

  1. Marion Muriithi - Office of the Attorney General
  2. Seth Masese - Office of the Attorney General
  3. Seko Brenda - Office of the Attorney General
  4. Olivia Simiyu - Office of the Attorney General
  5. Buhere Jay Sikuku - Office of the Attorney General
  6. James Nombi - Kenya Law Reform Commission
  7. Susan Kamau - Kenya Law Reform Commission
  8. Maurice Okoth - Internal Security
  9. Rogers Marindi - Internal Security
  10. Dickson Magotsi - Internal Security
  1. Peter Karanjah - Internal Security
  2. Charles Ismail Otieno - National Police Service
  3. Judith Chebet Koech - National Police Service Commission
  4. Festus Kinoti - Independent Policing Oversight Authority
  5. William Kailo Munyoki - Government Chemist
  6. Nicolas Makokha - National Youth Service
  7. Humphrey Young - State Department for Correctional Services
The committee's main objectives include analysing current policies and legislative frameworks, providing legal advice, and drafting new bills to improve the functioning and governance of the National Police and National Youth Service.

Specific tasks involve drafting amendments to existing laws such as the National Police Service Act, Independent Policing Oversight Authority Act, and the Public Order Management Act.

Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kithure Kindiki, Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kithure Kindiki, Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, the committee will develop new policies related to national policing, community policing, and public order management.

The committee's mandate includes:

  1. Analysing proposed reforms as outlined in the report from the National Taskforce on Improvement of Terms and Conditions of Service for members of the National Police and Youth Service.
  2. Reviewing official reports, policies, and legislation related to the police and youth service.
  3. Drafting bills and policy proposals to be forwarded to the Attorney General for further action.
  4. Preparing and submitting final reports to the Cabinet Secretary.

The Technical Committee is expected to operate for nine months, starting from August 23, 2024.

However, this period may be extended if necessary. The committee will regulate its own procedures, hold meetings as required, and consult with stakeholders and the public to gather input.

It may also create sub-committees for specific tasks and co-opt additional experts to assist in its mandate.

The formation of this Technical Committee follows ongoing public demand for improved safety, accountability, and efficiency within Kenya's National Police Service and National Youth Service.

Past incidents of misconduct, corruption, and inadequate working conditions have raised concerns, prompting the government to take steps toward reforming these critical institutions.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

