CS Kindiki establishes technical committee to reform National Police Service & NYS

This announcement was made through Gazette Notice No. 10893, issued on August 23, 2024, and signed by the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kithure Kindiki.

Key Members of the Technical Committee

The Technical Committee, chaired by Kepha Onyiso, with Musita Anyangu serving as Vice Chairperson and Charles Otieno as Technical Advisor, will include representatives from various government offices.

Members

Marion Muriithi - Office of the Attorney General Seth Masese - Office of the Attorney General Seko Brenda - Office of the Attorney General Olivia Simiyu - Office of the Attorney General Buhere Jay Sikuku - Office of the Attorney General James Nombi - Kenya Law Reform Commission Susan Kamau - Kenya Law Reform Commission Maurice Okoth - Internal Security Rogers Marindi - Internal Security Dickson Magotsi - Internal Security

Joint Secretaries

Peter Karanjah - Internal Security Charles Ismail Otieno - National Police Service Judith Chebet Koech - National Police Service Commission Festus Kinoti - Independent Policing Oversight Authority William Kailo Munyoki - Government Chemist Nicolas Makokha - National Youth Service Humphrey Young - State Department for Correctional Services

Objectives and Responsibilities

The committee's main objectives include analysing current policies and legislative frameworks, providing legal advice, and drafting new bills to improve the functioning and governance of the National Police and National Youth Service.

Specific tasks involve drafting amendments to existing laws such as the National Police Service Act, Independent Policing Oversight Authority Act, and the Public Order Management Act.

Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration, Kithure Kindiki, Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, the committee will develop new policies related to national policing, community policing, and public order management.

Terms of Reference

The committee's mandate includes:

Analysing proposed reforms as outlined in the report from the National Taskforce on Improvement of Terms and Conditions of Service for members of the National Police and Youth Service. Reviewing official reports, policies, and legislation related to the police and youth service. Drafting bills and policy proposals to be forwarded to the Attorney General for further action. Preparing and submitting final reports to the Cabinet Secretary.

Duration and Working Procedures

The Technical Committee is expected to operate for nine months, starting from August 23, 2024.

However, this period may be extended if necessary. The committee will regulate its own procedures, hold meetings as required, and consult with stakeholders and the public to gather input.

It may also create sub-committees for specific tasks and co-opt additional experts to assist in its mandate.

Background and Context

The formation of this Technical Committee follows ongoing public demand for improved safety, accountability, and efficiency within Kenya's National Police Service and National Youth Service.