Kenyan special forces stage biggest targeted operation in Haiti since arrival

The coordinated effort involved the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM) Kenya contingent special forces and the Haitian National Police (HNP).

Early morning operations focused on the Bel-Air district and Solino, known hotspots for gang activity.

According to the MSSM, this was the biggest targeted operation by the troops since the operations began earlier this year.

Directed by Normil Rameau, Director General of the Haitian National Police, and Godfrey Otunge, the MSSM Force Commander, the operation began with strategic cordoning off of the targeted neighborhoods.

Despite attempts by gang members to resist, many escaped through the area's narrow streets.

Local press reports also said that several gang members were killed during the operation.

Three Haitian police officers sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving medical care.

During the operation, Prime Minister Garry Conille, DG HNP, and the MSSM Force Commander emphasised their commitment to ending violence and restoring peace in Haiti.

They warned gang members that Tuesday's action was only the beginning.

The leaders called for gang members to surrender, disarm, and face justice for their crimes.

They promised ongoing security operations and reassured that the Haitian government would use all available resources to maintain peace and order.

Local residents welcomed the operation, expressing hope that continued operations would leave gang members with no place to hide, ultimately forcing them to surrender.