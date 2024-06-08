10 killed in grisly road accident

A grisly road accident in Mai Mahiu has claimed ten lives and left several others in hospital with injuries.
Media reports indicate that the casualties were heading to a family event when tragedy struck.
The accident which happened at around noon on Saturday, June 8, 2024 involved a trailer and a 14-seater matatu.
Eye-witnesses recounted that the trailer lost control and rammed into the matatu that was full of passengers at the time of the accident.
Naivasha OCPD Stephen Kirui confirmed the accident, noting that several others were rushed to hospital with injuries.
Police secured the scene and were assisted by pedestrians and other road users in rescue operations.
The accident caused a heavy traffic snarl up along the busy road.
During the rescue operation, several passengers who were left trapped in the mangled wreckage were rescued and rushed to nearby health facilities.
The wreckage of the 14-seater matatu was towed to a nearby police station.
Investigations have since been launched to establish the cause of the accident.
Images of the scene of the accident indicate that the matatu was reduced to a mangled wreck with glass scattered on the road.