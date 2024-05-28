Alternative saccos Forward Travellers' passengers can use after NTSA ban

- Forward Travellers, a major sacco, has been banned from operations after a fatal accident on Jogoo Road
- The ban has affected passengers on Jogoo Road, Manyanja Road, and other routes served by the sacco
- Alternative saccos available for affected passengers include KANI Sacco, Risen, Pin Point Sacco, and others
Passengers plying Kangudo Road, Jogoo Road and Manyaja Road have been affected by the ban
A section of passengers plying the Jogoo Road and Manyanja routes on Monday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 28, had to seek alternative means to reach their destinations after one of the major saccos, Forward Travellers, was banned from operations.
The ban came after an accident involving one of the sacco's matatus, which claimed three lives in Hamza along Jogoo Road.
Forward Travellers operates over 600 vehicles and is one of the most prominent saccos, primarily serving residents of Kayole.
Following the ban, many residents have been forced to walk or pay high fare prices to reach their destinations.
Besides Jogoo Road, other routes the sacco operates include Kangundo Road, Outer Ring Road, Manyanja Road, and also traverses Umoja and Donholm estates.
Alternative saccos Forward Travellers' passengers can use
Following the ban, other saccos passengers can use include:
- KANI Sacco
- Risen
- Pin Point Sacco
- Prime Trans City
- Top Most Sacco
- 5 Friends Sacco
- Double M
For those using the Kangundo Route, alternative saccos include:
City Shuttle
Super Metro
Eastern Bypass Sacco
- Kubamba Ltd
- Dix Huit Sacco
- KMO Sacco
- Makata Sacco
- Obamana Sacco
- KAM Sacco.
Reasons NTSA can suspend matatu sacco operations:
- Non-compliance with regulations - Failure to comply with NTSA regulations and guidelines, including operational, safety, and administrative requirements
- Poor safety record - A high incidence of accidents or safety violations attributed to the SACCO's vehicles or drivers.
- Unauthorised routes - Operating on routes not authorised by the NTSA, or expanding operations to new routes without proper authorisation.
- Overloading and overcharging - Engaging in practices like overloading vehicles or charging fares higher than those approved by the NTSA.
- Failure to implement safety measures - Lack of implementation of NTSA-mandated safety measures, such as seat belts, speed governors, and proper signage.
- Unresolved passenger complaints - A significant number of unresolved complaints from passengers regarding the quality of service or safety.
- Financial mismanagement - Evidence of financial mismanagement within the SACCO that could impact the safety and reliability of operations.
- Non-compliance with court orders - Failing to adhere to legal rulings or court orders related to their operations or conduct.