Alternative saccos Forward Travellers' passengers can use after NTSA ban

A section of passengers plying the Jogoo Road and Manyanja routes on Monday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 28, had to seek alternative means to reach their destinations after one of the major saccos, Forward Travellers, was banned from operations.

The ban came after an accident involving one of the sacco's matatus, which claimed three lives in Hamza along Jogoo Road.

Forward Travellers operates over 600 vehicles and is one of the most prominent saccos, primarily serving residents of Kayole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Following the ban, many residents have been forced to walk or pay high fare prices to reach their destinations.

Besides Jogoo Road, other routes the sacco operates include Kangundo Road, Outer Ring Road, Manyanja Road, and also traverses Umoja and Donholm estates.

Alternative saccos Forward Travellers' passengers can use

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the ban, other saccos passengers can use include:

KANI Sacco Risen Pin Point Sacco Prime Trans City Top Most Sacco 5 Friends Sacco Double M

For those using the Kangundo Route, alternative saccos include:

City Shuttle

Super Metro

ADVERTISEMENT

Eastern Bypass Sacco

Kubamba Ltd Dix Huit Sacco KMO Sacco Makata Sacco Obamana Sacco KAM Sacco.

Pulse Live Kenya

Reasons NTSA can suspend matatu sacco operations:

ADVERTISEMENT