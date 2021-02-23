The Ministry of Health has confirmed 194 new cases of Covid-19, from 3,935 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The new cases bring the total case load to 104,500.

10 more patients have succumbed to Covid-19, bringing total fatalities to 1,837.

39 patients have recovered from the disease, 36 from various health facilities while 3 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care. Total recoveries now stand at 85,665.

344 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,283 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care. 55 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 26 of whom are on ventilatory support & 23 on supplemental oxygen. 6 patients are on observation.

Another 9 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).