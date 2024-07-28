The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

1,000 Kenyans fly out for jobs abroad weekly with their air tickets paid – Ruto reveals

Charles Ouma

According to the President, those successful have the air ticket catered for with passports being processed within one week to enable them pursue opportunities.

President William Ruto chairing a meeting at State House on June 18, 2024
President William Ruto chairing a meeting at State House on June 18, 2024

1000 Kenyans fly out of the country every week to work in foreign countries under the government-backed labour export program, President William Ruto has revealed.

Recommended articles

The President made the revelations on Sunday, July 28 while speaking shortly after attending a church service in Mwatate, Taita Taveta county.

The president heaped praises on the State Department of Labour and Skill Development led by Principal Secretary (PS) Shadrack Mwadime who he linked with the success of the program rolled out to address acute unemployment situation in the country.

“Every week, 1,000 young people leave Kenya through PS Mwadime to go and work in various countries,” President Ruto stated while explaining the successes of the program.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto attending a church service in Taita Taveta County on Sunday July 28, 2024
President William Ruto attending a church service in Taita Taveta County on Sunday July 28, 2024 President William Ruto attending a church service in Taita Taveta County on Sunday July 28, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

He noted that his administration has played its part in expanding opportunities for Kenyans willing to pursue opportunities outside the country by signing labour export bilateral agreements.

READ: Ruto's special assignment for Joho & Mvurya and bag of goodies during Coast visit

“I have done my part in searching for jobs abroad and anyone who wants to travel will be given a passport within one week,” the President explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

He tasked MPs with establishing constituents who were unemployed and willing to travel abroad under the government-backed program.

“We have 400,000 job opportunities for Kenyans to work abroad so it is up to you MPs to ensure young people get those opportunities,” Ruto remarked.

READ: Raila reveals what he told Ruto & how ODM was bypassed when naming CS nominees

According to the President, those successful have the air ticket catered for with passports being processed within one week to enable them pursue opportunities.

“Mimi nimepanga ya kwamba mtu akitaka kuenda kwa hio ajira ng’ambo anapatiwa passport ndani ya wiki moja. Tunapatiana kila kitu ambayo inahitajika ndani ya wiki moja. Haihitaji hata pesa ya kulipa ndege, sisi tutalipa ndege (I have planned that anyone interested in flying out for those jobs will get their passports in less than a week. We also give out everything else required in just a week. They do not even require the air ticket money as it is catered for),” Ruto asserted.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto & ODM faulted for ignoring 5 concerns in cabinet changes, slapped with demands

Ruto & ODM faulted for ignoring 5 concerns in cabinet changes, slapped with demands

Presidential Townhall: All you need to know about Ruto's first ever townhall focusing on jobs

Presidential Townhall: All you need to know about Ruto's first ever townhall focusing on jobs

1,000 Kenyans fly out for jobs abroad weekly with their air tickets paid – Ruto reveals

1,000 Kenyans fly out for jobs abroad weekly with their air tickets paid – Ruto reveals

Mwangi Kiunjuri addresses claims that his daughter started fire that killed 10 at Moi Girls

Mwangi Kiunjuri addresses claims that his daughter started fire that killed 10 at Moi Girls

Kenyan lady held in captivity in Saudi Arabia with no food rescued after online appeal

Kenyan lady held in captivity in Saudi Arabia with no food rescued after online appeal

Raila reveals what he told Ruto & how ODM was bypassed when naming CS nominees

Raila reveals what he told Ruto & how ODM was bypassed when naming CS nominees

2 radio presenters killed in tragic road accident

2 radio presenters killed in tragic road accident

Nigerian government offers money & jobs to the youth ahead of demos inspired by Kenya's gen Z

Nigerian government offers money & jobs to the youth ahead of demos inspired by Kenya's gen Z

Ruto's special assignment for Joho & Mvurya and bag of goodies during Coast visit

Ruto's special assignment for Joho & Mvurya and bag of goodies during Coast visit

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto at a Church service at Africa Gospel Church in Chebango, Bomet County.

Waliniita nikaenda huko kwa X space, wakatoroka - Ruto brags as he slams protesters

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in his office

Nairobi County proposes strict laws on ownership of cats, chicken & livestock

President William Ruto, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a tour of Bunge Towers on April 25, 2024

Speaker Wetangula clarifies vetting process for reappointed Cabinet Secretaries

Embakasi MP Babu Owino attending the burial ceremony of Rex Kanyike Masai at Machakos on July 5, 2024

DCI summons Babu Owino