1,000 Kenyans fly out for jobs abroad weekly with their air tickets paid – Ruto reveals

The President made the revelations on Sunday, July 28 while speaking shortly after attending a church service in Mwatate, Taita Taveta county.

The president heaped praises on the State Department of Labour and Skill Development led by Principal Secretary (PS) Shadrack Mwadime who he linked with the success of the program rolled out to address acute unemployment situation in the country.

“Every week, 1,000 young people leave Kenya through PS Mwadime to go and work in various countries,” President Ruto stated while explaining the successes of the program.

President William Ruto attending a church service in Taita Taveta County on Sunday July 28, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

He noted that his administration has played its part in expanding opportunities for Kenyans willing to pursue opportunities outside the country by signing labour export bilateral agreements.

“I have done my part in searching for jobs abroad and anyone who wants to travel will be given a passport within one week,” the President explained.

Ruto's assignment to MPs & processing of passports

He tasked MPs with establishing constituents who were unemployed and willing to travel abroad under the government-backed program.

“We have 400,000 job opportunities for Kenyans to work abroad so it is up to you MPs to ensure young people get those opportunities,” Ruto remarked.

According to the President, those successful have the air ticket catered for with passports being processed within one week to enable them pursue opportunities.