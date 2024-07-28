The sports category has moved to a new website.

Raila reveals what he told Ruto & how ODM was bypassed when naming CS nominees

Charles Ouma

Raila spills the beans on his talks with President Ruto, asserts that ODM was not involved in coming up with list of cabinet nominees

File image of Raila Odonga
File image of Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance party leader Raila Odinga has opened up on the discussion he had with President William Ruto before the latter nominated several opposition leaders to serve in his cabinet.

Speaking at an event in Siaya County on Saturday, July 27, Odinga shared that he held talks with the President shortly after the cabinet was dissolved in which the role of each side was agreed.

The former Prime Minister stated that they agreed that the opposition would suggest names for Ruto to consider for his cabinet.

The opposition was to present the names after a national dialogue had been held and an agreement on the way forward signed.

READ: Ruto's special assignment for Joho & Mvurya and bag of goodies during Coast visit

According to Raila, President Ruto pushed back noting that there was a country to run and a cabinet needed to be in place and as such he positions could not remain vacant for long.

Raila Odinga has detailed talks he had a discussion with President William Ruto over the nominations to the Cabinet.

"I told Ruto the other day that since he had fired his Cabinet, he needed to put his people and that we would submit our recommendations after we have had the national dialogue.

"However, he told me that he wanted to be fast with the nominations as the positions could not remain vacant. So he told me that he would place his own people and then we would talk later.” Raila recounted.

Raila Odinga speaks at KICC when he and President William Ruto announced to the country that the National Multi-Sectoral Forum will start talks on July 15, 2024.
Raila Odinga speaks at KICC when he and President William Ruto announced to the country that the National Multi-Sectoral Forum will start talks on July 15, 2024. Raila Odinga speaks at KICC when he and President William Ruto announced to the country that the National Multi-Sectoral Forum will start talks on July 15, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Orengo warns Joho, Wandayi, Mbadi & Oparanya about Ruto after differing with Raila

According to Raila, Ruto bypassed him and nominated several members of ODM to his cabinet without the involvement of the opposition.

He cautioned the President not to blame him or the ODM should those nominated fail to deliver in their respective dockets.

"Afterwards, he picked some of our people (from ODM). I then told him that he should not say that we are the ones who gave him the names should they fail to deliver.

"We have released them. We do not have a coalition agreement with the government," Raila remarked.

READ: Waliniita nikaenda huko kwa X space, wakatoroka - Ruto brags as he slams protesters

He further clarified that the ODM party does not have any agreement with the government and those appointed those nominated to the cabinet will be acting as individuals and not on behalf of the party.

ODM leader Raila Odinga with former Governor Hassan Joho
ODM leader Raila Odinga with former Governor Hassan Joho ODM leader Raila Odinga with former Governor Hassan Joho Pulse Live Kenya

President Ruto settled on nominated MP John Mbadi (Treasury), former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (Mining), Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives) and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi (Energy) to be vetted for his cabinet.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

