Ruto's special assignment for Joho & Mvurya and bag of goodies during Coast visit

Ruto noted that the CS s from the Coast region will be tasked with coming up with a plan to comprehensively addressed challenges facing squatters in the region along with a clear plan of absentee landlords.

The President noted that the duo should liaise with Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and engage the Ministry of Lands on how to proceed in addressing the challenge of landlessness that has become synonymous with many areas of the Coast.

"I want these leaders including the two CS nominees and the Senate Speaker to sit down with the CS of lands so that they come up with a framework on how we will deal with this issue. My desire is to have the process start this year," Ruto announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

President William Ruto with other leaders at Mackinnon Technical and Vocational College in Kinango Pulse Live Kenya

Defending his decision to task the two leaders with the assignment, President Ruto told locals that the duo hail from the region and best understand the needs of their people hence are best suited to address the same.

"The coastal region now has three top leaders in this government. I want to give them a task. We promised people that we would solve the land issue at the coast.” Ruto explained while addressing the public at in Lunga Lunga on Saturday, July 27.

Ruto noted that his administration has set aside Sh1 billion to facilitate the process that will see many residents receive Title Deeds once the issue of absentee landlords is dealt with.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We want to ensure that people from this region get title deeds even as we deal with the problem of squatters," the President noted.

Ruto's bag of goodies and warm reception during Coast visit

Ruto’s working tour of the region has seen several projects launched in the region.

While speaking at Mackinnon Technical and Vocational College in Kinango, the President also announced that his administration will enhance electricity connectivity to ensure every Kenyan has access to a comfortable life.

President William Ruto speaking at Mackinnon Technical and Vocational College in Kinango Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will identify areas in Kinango without electricity to eliminate darkness and improve access," he said.