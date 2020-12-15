The Ministry of Health has announced that 404 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing total infections across the country to 92,459.

The new cases are from 4,878 samples tested in the last 24 hours, in which 266 are male, while 138 are female.

11 more patients succumbed to the deadly disease, bringing total fatalities to 1,604.

527 patients recovered from the deadly disease, with 408 from the Home-based care program, and 119 were discharged from various hospitals across the country. Total recoveries now stand at 73,979.

871 patients are currently admitted in various hospitals across the country and 6,284 on Home Based Isolation and Care.

46 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 23 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 17 on supplemental oxygen. 6 are on observation.

Another 46 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 35 are in the general wards and 11 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).