The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 947 new cases of the novel Coronavirus bringing the total number of positive cases in the country to 48,790.

Today’s positive cases are from a sample size of 6,862. From the cases, 924 are Kenyans and 23 are foreigners. 595 are males and 352 females. The youngest is a one-year old child while the oldest is 96.

The cumulative tests currently Stands at 653,229.

The new cases are distributed as follows per County; Uasin Gishu 181, Nairobi 154, Nakuru 146, Kakamega 46, Mombasa 37, Kisumu 37, Kiambu 30, Kericho 30, Busia 28, Turkana 27, Laikipia 24, Trans Nzoia 21, Migori 20, Kisii 18, Meru 17, West Pokot 15, Marsabit 14, Bungoma 13, Murang’a 11, Vihiga 10, Siaya 9, Bomet 9, Nandi 8, Elgeyo Marakwet 7, Baringo 6, Kajiado 5, Kitui 5, Isiolo 5, Wajir 3, Machakos 2, Kilifi 2, Narok 2, Tharaka Nithi 2, Samburu 2 and Nyeri 1.

At the same time, 455 people have recovered from the disease, 343 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 112 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 33,876.

Unfortunately, 12 more patients have succumbed to the deadly virus bringing the fatality to 896.

According to CS Kagwe, currently, 22 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 62 on supplementary oxygen, while 16 are in High Dependency Unit (HDU). A total of 1,167 are admitted in various health facilities while 3,464 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.