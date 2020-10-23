631 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, bringing total infections to 47, 843.

The new cases are from 6, 142 samples tested in the last 24 hours. 420 of the new cases are male while 211 are females.

The Ministry of Health said that 14 other patients have succumbed to the virus, bringing total deaths to in the country to 884.

371 people have recovered from Covid-19, in which 313 are from the Home-Based care program, and 58 from the various hospitals.

20 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 59 on supplementary oxygen and 16 on High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The cases are distributed across counties as follows: Nairobi 235, Mombasa 76, Kilifi 52, Kisumu 30, Uasin Gishu 28, Bungoma 23, Busia 23, Kiambu 22, Machakos 21, Nyeri 15, Kajiado 13, Homabay 12, Kisii 12, Trans Nzoia 11, Meru 10, Siaya 7, Turkana 6, , Elgeyo Marakwet 6, Kakamega 4, Marsabit 3, Nakuru 3, Narok 3, Embu 3, Nyamira 2, Nandi 2, Makueni 2, Vihiga 2, Nyandarua 1, Tharaka Nithi 1, Murang’a 1, Isiolo 1 and Kwale 1.