12 government officials fired as CSs John Mbadi & Alice Wahome make changes

Charles Ouma

The 12 government officials were replaced, with the changes take effect immediately

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbad

Twelve government officials have been sent packing and their replacements announced by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and his Land counterpart, Alice Wahome.

The changes aimed at enhancing service delivery and helping the government deliver on its promises were announced by the two CSs via a Gazette Notice dated September 6, 2024.

Treasury CS fired four officials who served as trustees to the Kenya National Entrepreneurs Savings Trust.

The four are Martha Opisa Okochil, Louis Karisa, Ruth Jerotich and Tom Okundi whose appointments were revoked with immediate effect.

Kenya National Entrepreneurs Savings Trust is a national pension scheme established by the government to assist informal sector workers secure their future post-retirement.

Treasury CS John Mbadi during his vetting in Parliament

Mbadi appointed key stakeholders and union leaders to serve as trustees, replacing the quartet.

  1. Irene Githiga (Federation of Matatu Drivers and Conductors Association)
  2. Kevin Bwire Mubadi (Kenya National Boda Boda Association)
  3. Joseph Kisoro Ogola (Kenya National Federation of Jua Kali Association)
  4. Teresia Njenga (Mitumba Association).
The newly-appointed officials will serve for three years, with the appointments taking effect immediately.

Ruth Jerotich and Tom Okundi will however continue serving in government after Health CS Deborah Barasa appointed them to become members of the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council.

Louis Karisa, was also saved from the realities of being jobless with an appointment by Public Service CS Justin Muturi to become a member of the Women Enterprise Fund Advisory Board.

Their new appointments will run for three years.

On her part, Lands CS Alice Wahome sent eight members of the Lamu West Land Control Board packing, replacing them with new members.

Those fired include Julia Wamboi Njuguna, Ali Omar Mohammed, Simon Muguro Mwarania, Julia Wamaitha Kimani, John Mbugua Njoka, Zeinabu Gobu Wako, James Muriithi Ngiriri and Cecilia Wanjiku Ng’ang’a.

Lands CS Alice Wahome
The CS replaced the fired officials with Samoe Farouk Fadhil, County Physical Planner, Moses Kiarie Wanjiku, Omar Bakari Ibrahim, Nasra Abdurehman Omar, Biha Wanje Baya, Maalim Fadhili Maalim and Abubakar Masoud Rashid.

The newly-appointed officials will serve for two years and six months with the appointments taking effect immediately.

