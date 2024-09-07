The sports category has moved to a new website.

Details of Ruto’s 3rd foreign trip after demos & the historic deal he will sign in Germany

Charles Ouma

The historic deal will expand opportunities for Kenyans to pursue greener pastures in the European nation and help in alleviating the acute unemployment and underemployment challenges in the country.

President William Ruto
President William Ruto

President William Ruto is to jet out of the country for yet another international trip after resuming international trip that was halted for close to two months when Kenyans took to the streets demanding better governance and accountability in the use of public funds.

The Head of State will travel to Germany in what will be his third international trip in a span of about six weeks.

He will be hosted by Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz who is expected to receive him in Berlin on Friday.

President William Ruto arrived in China for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit on September 2, 2024
President William Ruto arrived in China for the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit on September 2, 2024
The trip comes at a time when Kenya and Germany are working out the details of what has been described as a historic deal that could expand opportunities for Kenyans seeking greener pastures.

The deal could see Kenyans access 250,000 job opportunities in various sectors and help in alleviating the acute unemployment and underemployment challenges in the country.

Confirming details of the deal in the works, Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesman for the German government, noted that “the framework agreement will facilitate the immigration of skilled labour and address the repatriation of those who are required to leave the country.”

The trip comes just a few days after he jetted back into the country from China where he spent close to a week attending the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Summit.The logistics of moving the President and his delegation is a resource-intensive exercise that has come under scrutiny in recent days with focus on cutting down wastage.

From the use of a private jet during his trip to the US to large delegations and frequency of the travels, Kenyans have in the past questioned the benefit of such travels with the President and his team maintaining that each of his trips have had immense benefits to the country.

Apart from the international trips, the logistics of moving the President and his delegation during his frequent tours across the country to launch development projects has also come under scrutiny.

President William Ruto at the Lumumba Estate Affordable Housing Project in Kisumu Central, Kisumu County.
President William Ruto at the Lumumba Estate Affordable Housing Project in Kisumu Central, Kisumu County.

Some critics opine that some of the projects launched by the head of state could have been launched by governors, Cabinet Secretaries and other government officials, thereby saving the money that goes into the logistical operation of moving the President and his deputy.

More travel is anticipated in the month with another trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) among those coming up.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

