Why people thought I was crazy in marrying Magoha - Dr Barbara

According to Dr Barbara, people in her home country which is Nigeria thought that she was mad when they learned that she was marrying the late professor because they used to intermarry among themselves.

"People in Nigeria said I was crazy when I married Magoha because in our village people got married to each other," said Dr Barbara.

Pulse Live Kenya

In attendance were former President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Interior CS Fred Matiangi, and Kalonzo Musyoka who all shared their messages of condolences with the family.

Uhuru Kenyatta said that the late Magoha was a sincere Kenyan committed to the education sector as he condoled with his family.

He added that when he first interacted with Magoha when he was the Vice-Chancellor at the University of Nairobi and he realised that the late professor wasn't interested in positions but rather in what he could do with positions.

Matiangi eulogised Magoha as a man who used to act as a turbo engine whenever they held meetings since he was always vibrant and wanted things to be done.

Matiangi concluded by saying that he is a witness when he says Magoha completed his work even though he is now gone.