Why people thought I was crazy in marrying Magoha - Dr Barbara

Fabian Simiyu

Former President Kenyatta led his cabinet in visiting the late Magoha’s family in Lavington

Dr Barbara Magoha
Dr Barbara Magoha

Dr Barbara Magoha, wife to the late CS George Magoha has opened up on how she was ridiculed back in Nigeria by her own people when she got married to the late professor.

According to Dr Barbara, people in her home country which is Nigeria thought that she was mad when they learned that she was marrying the late professor because they used to intermarry among themselves.

"People in Nigeria said I was crazy when I married Magoha because in our village people got married to each other," said Dr Barbara.

A rare photo of CS George Magoha and wife Dr Barbara Odudu Essien Magoha
A rare photo of CS George Magoha and wife Dr Barbara Odudu Essien Magoha Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Magoha's son revived his father, tried to buy him more time

In attendance were former President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Interior CS Fred Matiangi, and Kalonzo Musyoka who all shared their messages of condolences with the family.

Uhuru Kenyatta said that the late Magoha was a sincere Kenyan committed to the education sector as he condoled with his family.

He added that when he first interacted with Magoha when he was the Vice-Chancellor at the University of Nairobi and he realised that the late professor wasn't interested in positions but rather in what he could do with positions.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta with former CS George Magoha at State House
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta with former CS George Magoha at State House Pulse Live Kenya

Matiangi eulogised Magoha as a man who used to act as a turbo engine whenever they held meetings since he was always vibrant and wanted things to be done.

Matiangi concluded by saying that he is a witness when he says Magoha completed his work even though he is now gone.

Magoha was never bored any minute and he never bothered about one's ethnicity and he never condoned such discussions.

Fabian Simiyu

