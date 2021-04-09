13 activists who were arrested on Wednesday have been arraigned at the Kibera Courts over #UnlockOurCountry protests.

The protests followed President Uhuru’s directive to partially lockdown 5 counties citing a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The protests, which are said to be organized by the Entertainment, Tourism, Education and Hospitality industry, are calling on the government to lift the lockdown as it is affecting many Kenyans by rendering them jobless.

6 people were previously arrested when the protests happened in the Central Business District (CBD) in Nairobi and were fined Sh3,000 each.

The 13 will be represented by veteran human rights lawyer Dr John Khaminwa, who recently represented Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko in the ongoing Sh10 million graft case.

