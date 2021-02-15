Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has announced 147 new cases of covid-19, from 2,063 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Total infections in the country now stand at 103,014.

No new deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

242 patients recovered from the disease, 151 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 91 are from various health facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 85,250.

254 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide. 1,227 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 34 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 17 on supplemental oxygen. 2 patients are on observation.

Another 8 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in the general wards.

Nairobi recorded 107 cases, Kiambu 9, Mombasa 4, Uasin Gishu 4, Laikipia 3, Kajiado 3, Meru 3, Machakos 2, Makueni 2, Nakuru 2, Nyamira 1, Nyeri 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Busia 1, Embu 1, Isiolo 1, Kilifi 1 and Kitui 1.