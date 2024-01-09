The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

15 lives lost in fatal road accident at along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

Denis Mwangi

RIP to the victims and quick recovery to those injured

15 lives lost in fatal road Traffic accident at along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway
15 lives lost in fatal road Traffic accident at along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

A fatal road traffic accident at the Twin Bridge area along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway has claimed the lives of 15 individuals.

Recommended articles

The incident involved a collision between a bus owned by Classic Kings of Congo and a Toyota matatu from North Ways Shuttle.

The National Police Service (NPS) reported that the accident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m.

Officers from Mau Summit Police Station rushed to the scene, responding to the emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT
15 lives lost in fatal road Traffic accident at along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway
15 lives lost in fatal road Traffic accident at along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway 15 lives lost in fatal road Traffic accident at along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway Pulse Live Kenya

The injured victims have been swiftly transported to Molo Sub-County Hospital for urgent medical attention.

The tragic event has once again raised concerns about road safety, prompting the NPS to issue a heartfelt appeal to all motorists, urging them to exercise extreme caution on the nation's roads.

The call for increased vigilance comes as authorities grapple with the aftermath of this latest incident, seeking ways to enhance safety measures and prevent future road crashes.

15 lives lost in fatal road Traffic accident at along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway
15 lives lost in fatal road Traffic accident at along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway 15 lives lost in fatal road Traffic accident at along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT
15 lives lost in fatal road Traffic accident at along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway
15 lives lost in fatal road Traffic accident at along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway 15 lives lost in fatal road Traffic accident at along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway Pulse Live Kenya

The exact circumstances leading to the crash are under investigation, and authorities are working to piece together the sequence of events.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow...

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

15 lives lost in fatal road accident at along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

15 lives lost in fatal road accident at along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

How Ruto is transforming Kamagut Primary School after graduating 42 years ago [Photos]

How Ruto is transforming Kamagut Primary School after graduating 42 years ago [Photos]

Boni Khalwale silences trolls after daughter's KCSE triumph

Boni Khalwale silences trolls after daughter's KCSE triumph

Gladys Shollei's rise from D student in primary sch to top student in 'KCSE'

Gladys Shollei's rise from D student in primary sch to top student in 'KCSE'

TB Joshua accused of secretly targeting white people as payback for slavery

TB Joshua accused of secretly targeting white people as payback for slavery

Pastor Kanyari explains why his sister Starlet Wahu was hurriedly buried

Pastor Kanyari explains why his sister Starlet Wahu was hurriedly buried

CS Machogu announces breakdown of 2023 KCSE exam results by grades

CS Machogu announces breakdown of 2023 KCSE exam results by grades

CS Machogu launches new way to check 2023 KCSE exam results after ditching SMS system

CS Machogu launches new way to check 2023 KCSE exam results after ditching SMS system

Ruto orders probe as Ministry releases 2023 KCSE exam results today

Ruto orders probe as Ministry releases 2023 KCSE exam results today

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Starlet Wahu, the younger sister of Pastor Kanyari was found murdered in an AirBnB apartment in Nairobi

Last moments of Pastor Kanyari's younger sister Starlet Wahu captured on camera

Kenya's First Lady Rachel Ruto and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika

Theories Kenyans have come up with after Rachel Ruto's viral photo

Starlet Wahu

Inside Starlet Wahu’s glamorous life & Victor Kanyari's reaction to her death

A screengrab image of John Matara and Starlet Wahu

Scores of women share horrifying dates with suspect in Starlet Wahu murder