15 lives lost in fatal road accident at along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

The incident involved a collision between a bus owned by Classic Kings of Congo and a Toyota matatu from North Ways Shuttle.

The National Police Service (NPS) reported that the accident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m.

Officers from Mau Summit Police Station rushed to the scene, responding to the emergency.

The injured victims have been swiftly transported to Molo Sub-County Hospital for urgent medical attention.

The tragic event has once again raised concerns about road safety, prompting the NPS to issue a heartfelt appeal to all motorists, urging them to exercise extreme caution on the nation's roads.

The call for increased vigilance comes as authorities grapple with the aftermath of this latest incident, seeking ways to enhance safety measures and prevent future road crashes.

The exact circumstances leading to the crash are under investigation, and authorities are working to piece together the sequence of events.