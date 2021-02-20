The Ministry of Health has announced 152 new covid-19 infections, bring the total number of positive cases in country to 103,993.

The new cases are from 3,734 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

8 patients have recovered from Covid-19, all of whom are from various hospitals across the country. Total recoveries stand at 85,540.

4 patients have died, bringing total deaths to 1,817.

335 patients are currently admitted in various hospitals countrywide, while 1,151 patients are on Home-based isolation and care.

41 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 of whom are on ventilatory support and 24 on supplementary oxygen. 5 are on observation.

9 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, 8 of whom are in general wards and 1 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU)