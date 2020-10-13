Police have arrested at least 18 people who were involved in a vandalism incident against a police station.

The suspects are said to have attacked Mbururu police patrol base in Likuyani area, Kakamega County after a 21-year-old was arrested.

Despite the fact that the 21-year-old assault suspect was released on bond, a mob torched the station and assaulted police officers as a retaliatory attack.

Area police boss Peris Kimani confirmed that her officers conducted a raid in the village to smoke out members of the mob which produced the 18.

She added that investigations are still ongoing as more suspects are at large.

The 18 were arraigned in court and released on a Sh200,000 bond.