Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr. has called out Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi for refusing to occupy his office which he had gladly offered in his 'Occupy Parliament' protest.

According to the Senator, Mr Havi instead chose to occupy the parliament cafeteria and they seemed to have enjoyed the hospitality accorded to them in Parliament.

“I offered my office for occupation but you chose the cafeteria. I am glad you enjoyed our hospitality services. Come again Mr President,” said Mutula Kilonzo.

His words were in response to the LSK president’s tweet saying that he did not understand why people were making it a big deal, after viral pictures of them having tea in parliament went viral.

Havi who was trending at the time mentioned that people should stop blaming him, and that the kitchen is the first place one occupies after a conquest.

LSK President Nelson Havi with other LSK members having tea in parliament cafeteria

“I don’t know why plebs are making heavy weather out of this picture of us having tea in Parliament. In war, the Kitchen is the first-place occupying forces take over after a conquest. Acheni pang’ang’a mingi about Nelson Havi this Nelson Havi that!!!” tweeted Nelson Havi.

Occupy Parliament

The LSK and the United Green Movement Party had announced that they would hold a protest in Parliament on Monday (October 12) to call for its dissolution, following Chief Justice David Maraga’s advice to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The much-hyped protest did however, not take place, and what emerged later was viral photos of LSK members having tea in parliament, and this angered Kenyans who felt let down, accusing LSK President Nelson Havi of being an all-talk person.