ADVERTISEMENT
CS Kindiki speaks after Al Shabaab attack claims elected politician's wife

Denis Mwangi

Kenya's special forces repelled about 60 gunmen who rained bullets on motorists, including the family of an elected Coast politician.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a visit to security camps in Wajir and Mandera Counties
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a visit to security camps in Wajir and Mandera Counties

The family of Hindi MCA James Njaaga is in mourning after his wife died following an ambush by suspected members of Al Shabaab.

According to reports, Njaaga’s wife passed away while undergoing treatment after sustaining gunshot injuries in the head.

The attack occurred on Tuesday morning, August 1, when heavily armed suspected militants fired indiscriminately at vehicles on the Lamu-Witu-Garsen road.

They also set ablaze a motorcyclist and his motorcycle, as well as another vehicle and two other motorcycles.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a security briefing meeting with Wajir County Security and Intelligence Committee on July 4, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a security briefing meeting with Wajir County Security and Intelligence Committee on July 4, 2023 Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a security briefing meeting with Wajir County Security and Intelligence Committee on July 4, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The family was rescued from the ambush by special forces who responded to the attack.

This comes two weeks after one person was killed and a police reservist injured following an attack by suspected members of Al Shabaab.

The residents called on the government to beef up security in the county amid increased attacks.

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki on Tuesday issued a statement following the ambush of motorists along the Lamu-Witu-Garsen road.

He confirmed that one person was killed, and approximately 10 others injured while an uncomfirmed number were missing. One of the survivors, unfortunately, died while being evacuated.

The CS said that security personnel responded rapidly and an engagement with the approximately 60) terrorists ensued.

Military vehicles drive during a simulated military excercise of the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) together with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) at the ol-Daiga ranch, high on Kenyas Laikipia plateau on March 26, 2018.
Military vehicles drive during a simulated military excercise of the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) together with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) at the ol-Daiga ranch, high on Kenyas Laikipia plateau on March 26, 2018. AFP PHOTO / TONY KARUMBA TONY KARUMBA/AFP via Getty Images Pulse Live Kenya

Kindiki concluded by stating that a security operation led by an elite multi-agency team

Comprising the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) is currently

Underway, as well as treatment of the injured and the search and rescue of missing civilians.

