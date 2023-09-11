The sports category has moved to a new website.

KDF troops evacuated after Lamu IED incident

Fabian Simiyu

The KDF soldiers on patrol were airlifted to Manda Base Hospital for medical care.

KDF in an operation in Baringo [Image: KDF Twitter]
KDF in an operation in Baringo [Image: KDF Twitter]

In a press release issued by the Kenya Defence Forces on Monday, September 11, a group of soldiers on patrol found themselves in harm's way when their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

This perilous incident unfolded along the Milimani Baure road in the heart of Lamu County.

Soldiers injured in the blast were swiftly airlifted to Manda Base Hospital, where they received immediate medical attention.

KDF Soldiers on patrol
KDF Soldiers on patrol KDF Soldiers on patrol Pulse Live Kenya
READ: CS Kindiki speaks after Al Shabaab attack claims elected politician's wife

Alongside the soldiers' injuries, their vehicle also suffered damage during this harrowing encounter.

"On 10th September 2023, KDF soldiers on patrol along the Milimani Baure road in Lamu County ran over an IED. The injured were airlifted to Manda Base Hospital for medical care," KDF tweeted.

The KDF vehemently denounced the reprehensible actions of criminals who have not only disrupted the movement but also sabotaged the hard-earned stability in the region.

KDF also called upon residents to inform authorities in case they are aware of any information regarding the terrorists.

KDF in action
KDF in action KDF in action ece-auto-gen

"KDF calls upon the residents to share information with the security agencies on these criminal elements who lurk in their communities," read the KDF statement.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale issued a stern warning to members of outlawed terrorist groups and their extremist collaborators, cautioning them that their time is running out.

Duale had visited Lamu County on August 26, where he made these remarks after meeting with the security personnel in the area.

KDF soldiers
KDF soldiers ece-auto-gen

He stated, "I want to make it clear that your days are numbered. We have reactivated our intelligence networks and enhanced our surveillance systems to detect and apprehend potential threats. Rest assured, we are closing in on them."

During the visit, Duale expressed his concern about how the terrorists repeatedly targeted Lamu without the KDF receiving prior intelligence.

He emphasised that those collaborating with the militias would soon be apprehended, as their time was running out.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

