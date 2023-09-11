KDF troops evacuated after Lamu IED incident

This perilous incident unfolded along the Milimani Baure road in the heart of Lamu County.

Soldiers injured in the blast were swiftly airlifted to Manda Base Hospital, where they received immediate medical attention.

KDF Soldiers on patrol Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside the soldiers' injuries, their vehicle also suffered damage during this harrowing encounter.

"On 10th September 2023, KDF soldiers on patrol along the Milimani Baure road in Lamu County ran over an IED. The injured were airlifted to Manda Base Hospital for medical care," KDF tweeted.

The KDF vehemently denounced the reprehensible actions of criminals who have not only disrupted the movement but also sabotaged the hard-earned stability in the region.

KDF also called upon residents to inform authorities in case they are aware of any information regarding the terrorists.

ADVERTISEMENT

KDF in action ece-auto-gen

"KDF calls upon the residents to share information with the security agencies on these criminal elements who lurk in their communities," read the KDF statement.

CS Duale warns Lamu residents against working with Al Shabab

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale issued a stern warning to members of outlawed terrorist groups and their extremist collaborators, cautioning them that their time is running out.

Duale had visited Lamu County on August 26, where he made these remarks after meeting with the security personnel in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

He stated, "I want to make it clear that your days are numbered. We have reactivated our intelligence networks and enhanced our surveillance systems to detect and apprehend potential threats. Rest assured, we are closing in on them."

During the visit, Duale expressed his concern about how the terrorists repeatedly targeted Lamu without the KDF receiving prior intelligence.