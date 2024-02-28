2 arrested for allegedly defrauding billionaire Andrew Ngirici

Peter Macharia Kariuki and Henry Nguma Kamwere appeared before Baricho Senior Principal Magistrate Stephen Nyaga, facing charges related to deceiving others for financial gain, as per section 313 of the Penal Code.

The alleged incident dates back to August 18, 2016, in Makutano area, where it is claimed that the accused jointly obtained Sh300,000 from Andrew Ngirici by falsely representing that they were capable of selling him the land.

Kirinyaga billionaire Andrew Ngirici Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, it is alleged that on August 22, 2016, they obtained Sh1.2 million from Ngirici under similar pretenses.

In response to the charges, Ngirici's legal representative, Mungai Kibuti, pushed for the suspects to be denied release.

However, Magistrate Nyaga granted them a surety bond of Sh200,000 each.

The case is scheduled for mention on March 12.

Outside the courtroom, a dramatic scene unfolded as Ngirici and his supporters attempted to disrupt the proceedings, leading to police intervention to remove the unruly individuals from the premises.

Who is Andrew Ngirici

Andrew Ngirici is a billionaire businessman and media entrepreneur known for his substantial wealth and influence in politics and business.

He is married to the former Kirinyaga County Woman Representative, Wangui Ngirici, and has been a pivotal figure in her political campaigns, including her election as Woman Representative.

Ngirici's journey to success is notable for his humble beginnings, having dropped out of Kirigo Primary School at Standard Four and starting his career by washing cars and operating donkey carts in Kaitheri village, Kirinyaga County.

Ngirici's life took a significant turn when he met the former spy chief James Kanyotu, which marked the beginning of his ascent in the business world.

Over time, he diversified his investments into real estate, media, large-scale farming, mining, and other sectors.

Ngirici's close relationship with Kanyotu was instrumental in his rise, reflecting a deep trust between them.

Besides his business acumen, Ngirici is known for his opulent lifestyle, including a collection of luxury cars and a lavish home.