Two people have been confirmed dead with several others sustaining serious injuries, after a bus they were travelling in, ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The Mandera bound bus hit the IED at Koromey on Arabia road on Wednesday morning.

The bus was from Lafey and was headed to Mandera town.

The deaths were confirmed by Mandera Governor, Ali Roba.

2 dead several injured as Mandera bound bus hits IED(Courtesy)

