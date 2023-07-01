The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

News  >  Local

David Waihiga replaced after appointment to government

Charles Ouma

The changes were announced in a gazette notice dated June 30.

David Mwaure
David Mwaure

2022 presidential election candidate David Waihiga Mwaure has been replaced as the Agano party leader.

Mwaure was replaced in an announcement released by the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu on Friday, June 30.

The replacement came days after Mwaure who lost to President William Ruto in the elections was appointed tro government.

He was appointed to chair the Board of Trustees of the National Environment Trust Fund.

The former Agano party leader has since been replaced by Samuel Karanja, with Japheth Koech retaining his slot as the deputy party leader.

The gazette notice revealed that the changes were made by the party at its special National Delegates Convention (NDC).

David Mwaure and his running mate Ruth Mwaure
David Mwaure and his running mate Ruth Mwaure Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Details of David Waihiga's new role in Ruto's government

The notice further invited members of the public opposed to the changes in Agano party leadership to present their grievances to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

"Any person with written submissions concerning the intended change by the political party shall within seven days from the date of this publication deposit them with the Registrar of Political Parties," the notice read in part.

Mwaure whose running mate was Ruth Mutua managed a paltry 31878 votes in the contest.

He conceded defeat and announced that he would support the elected president.

His first attempt at joining the government was when he a[plied to serve as the Speaker of the National, a position that was eventually taken by Moses Wetangula.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

