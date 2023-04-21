Details of David Waihiga's new role in Ruto's government

Mwaure, who ran under the Agano party, conceded defeat in the presidential election, becoming the first candidate to do so.

He has now been appointed to lead the National Environment Trust Fund for a period of three years.

According to a gazette notice dated April 20, 2023, Environment CS Soipan Tuya announced the appointment of Mwaure as the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Environment Trust Fund.

The appointment will take effect from April 20, 2023, and last for a period of three years. The notice cited section 24(3) of the Environmental Management and Co-ordination Act as the legal basis for the appointment.

Mwaure concedes defeat

In his concession speech after the 2022 election, Mwaure expressed his dream to lead the nation, and although he lost the election, he stated that his dream was still valid.

He thanked his family, campaign team, and supporters and called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to announce the presidential election when the time comes.

During the same press briefing, Mwaure stated that he had seen the figures displayed by the IEBC, which were in favor of then-presidential candidate William Ruto.

He was in agreement with UDA's manifesto and together with his running mate Ruth Mutua, they would collaborate with Ruto and support him.

The National Environment Trust Fund is a state corporation established by the Environmental Management and Co-ordination Act of 1999.

Its mandate is to mobilize resources and provide financial support for the implementation of programs and projects that promote environmental conservation, management, and protection.

As Mwaure begins his role as Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of the National Environment Trust Fund, he will be expected to provide leadership and oversight in the management and administration of the Fund.

He will also be responsible for ensuring that the Fund fulfills its mandate of promoting environmental conservation, management, and protection.