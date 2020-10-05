The Ministry of Health has announced that 22 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 39, 449.

The new cases are from 595 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Speaker at a Covid-19 presser on Monday, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman said 4 more patients succumbed to the covid-19 disease, bringing the cumulative number of fatalities to 735.

376 patients recovered raising total recoveries to 27,035.

The new cases are distributed in counties as follows; Nairobi 18, Meru 2, Nakuru and Kiambu one case each.

