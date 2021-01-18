The Ministry of Health has announced 65 new cases of the Novel Coronavirus disease from a sample size of 2,681 in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases in the country now stand at 99,227.

Out of the new cases, 49 are Kenyans while 16 are foreigners. 39 are males while 26 are females, with the youngest being a 12-year-old baby and the oldest is 92.

On a positive note, 77 patients have recovered from the disease, 60 from the Home-based Isolation and care, while 17 are from various Hospitals across the country. Total recoveries stand at 82,427.

3 more patients have succumbed to the deadly virus pushing the number of fatalities to 1, 734.

697 patients are in various hospitals countrywide while 1,680 are on Home-based Isolation and Care.

28 others are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplementary oxygen and 3 under observation.

Another 11 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 of them in general wards.

One patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).