ADVERTISEMENT
3 dead, scores injured in grisly accident at Salgaa

Charles Ouma

Two students are among those who died on the spot in the accident which happened on Saturday evening

Three people were confirmed dead following a grisly accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway on Saturday evening.

The matatu which was heading to Eldoret from Nakuru is reported to have collided head-on with a lorry heading in the opposite direction at Salgaa.

Eye witnesses recounted that among the dead were two students and the driver of the ill-fated vehicle.

Reports indicate that the matatu had 15 passengers including the deceased.

The deceased students were reportedly identified by their colleagues who survived the crash.

Good Samaritans who rushed to the site were among the first responders with police arriving shortly afterwards to control traffic and clear the road after the injured were taken to hospitals and bodies of the deceased taken to the morgue.

Photos of the wrecked vehicle reveal the magnitude of the crash, with half of the matatu crushed.

The injured were rushed to different hospitals in the county, with many of them taken to Nakuru County referral Hospital.

Heavy traffic was reported along the busy road, coming at a time when Safari Rally spectators are also trooping to Naivasha.

Police have launched investigations to establish the cause of the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

