ADVERTISEMENT
Students involved in road accident after leaving music festival competitions

Denis Mwangi

30 injured in road accident involving school bus at Sachangwan black spot

A road accident at the notorious Sachangwan black spot on the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway left 30 people injured, including 26 students.

The incident occurred as the group was traveling from Eldoret to Nairobi after attending the Music Festivals.

Molo Sub County police commander Timon Odingo confirmed the accident, which involved a bus belonging to Rockside Academy.

The injured were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention.

Eyewitnesses reported that the accident happened after a tow truck rammed into the school bus which also collided with other private cars.

The vehicles crashed in a ditch by the side of the road, causing significant damage to the bus, cars and leaving passengers in distress.

Sachangwan is known for its high accident rate, and authorities have repeatedly urged drivers to exercise caution when navigating this stretch of the highway.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for enhanced road safety measures and driver awareness to prevent future accidents at this perilous location.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident, and further details will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Road accident statistics in Kenya indicate a concerning trend in fatalities and injuries.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has reported significant increases in both the number of accidents and the resulting casualties compared to previous years.

Overview of Road Accident Statistics

Total Involvement

From January 1 to April 1, 2024, a total of 7,198 individuals were involved in road accidents, marking an increase of 1,908 compared to the same period in 2023.

Fatalities

The death toll from these accidents stands at 1,189, which is an increase from 1,129 fatalities recorded during the same period in 2023.

Injuries

In addition to fatalities, 3,316 people sustained serious injuries, while 2,693 suffered minor injuries.

The data reveals that certain groups are disproportionately affected by road accidents

Pedestrians

Leading the statistics, pedestrians accounted for 436 deaths in 2024, up from 374 in 2023.

Motorcyclists

Fatalities among motorcyclists decreased to 276 from 311 in the previous year.

Passengers

There were 255 passenger fatalities, an increase from 211 in 2023.

Drivers

The number of driver fatalities decreased slightly to 98, down from 108 in 2023.

Pillion Passengers

Fatalities in this category remained relatively stable, with 102 deaths compared to 105 last year.

The NTSA attributes the rise in accidents and fatalities to several factors

Traffic Violations

Common violations include speeding, reckless driving, and the use of unroadworthy vehicles. The NTSA has emphasized the need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules to mitigate these issues.

High-Risk Areas

Certain roads are identified as high-risk, with five roads in Nairobi accounting for a significant portion of fatal crashes. Notably, the Thika Superhighway and the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway are among the most dangerous.

Time of Day

A substantial percentage of accidents occur during evening hours, particularly between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. correlating with increased instances of drunk driving

ADVERTISEMENT

