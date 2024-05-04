List of 33 counties to experience heavy rains this weekend & roads rendered impassable

The government urged caution, revealing that 219 lives have so far been lost across the country 206,240 people have been displaced.

"More caution is advised as the weather outlook continues to predict heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over 33 Counties during this weekend with floods expected in low-lying areas, riparian areas, and urban areas.

"The 33 counties are in; the Central region (Nyeri, Muranga, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Nyandarua); Rift Valley (Nandi, Bomet, Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Baringo, Samburu, Turkana, Uasin Gishu, Laikipia, Narok); Western (Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia); Lake Victoria Basin (Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya, Homabay); Eastern (Machakos, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Marsabit); and Nairobi," the Ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT

File image of flooded roads after heavy downpour in Nairobi, Kenya Pulse Live Kenya

In the update, the ministry also revealed that 17 counties experienced floods caused by heavy rains with rivers bursting banks in some cases over the last 24 hours.

"Over the last 24 Hours; Nairobi, Machakos, Baringo, Nyeri, Nakuru, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Embu, Laikipia, Trans Nzoia, Bomet, Kakamega, Kilifi, Busia, Kajiado, Garissa and Homabay Counties have suffered from flooding," Interior Ministry noted.

The heavy downpour has also resulted in landslides and mudslides with several roads also rendered impassable.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There has been an increase in landslides and mudslides having occurred in West Pokot, Embu, Machakos, Makueni, and Nakuru Counties." Added the statement.

The government has set up 115 camps across 19 Counties currently hosting 27,856 people displaced by the floods.

“Essential food supplies of rice and beans totaling 1,226,400 Kg have been distributed to support affected communities in Busia, Homabay, Kisumu, Machakos, Makueni, Tana River, Kilifi, Nakuru, Garissa, Turkana, Isiolo, Migori, Kajiado, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Kiambu and Muranga Counties," the Ministry said.

Damaged and impassable roads

The government is actively assessing the damage to roads and mobilizing resources to address critical sections and restore safe travel with several roads rendered impassable due to water overflows and road cut-offs across various regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kapenguria – Lokichar – Lodwar highway, Nakuru– Eldoret road at Timboroa market, and Oletepesi – Magadi road are among major roads that have been rendered impassable.

Boda boda riders wading through floods Pulse Live Kenya

Habaswein – Abakore - Dadaab road, Tana River bridge in Mororo Area and the Garissa – Madogo road have also been impacted.

Nairobi also continues to bear the brunt of the heavy rains with water stagnation and flooding across major roads.

ADVERTISEMENT