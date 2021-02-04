Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman has announced 180 new cases of Covid-19, from 4,580 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The new infections bring the total case load in the country to 101,339.

Dr. Aman announced 83 new recoveries, bringing total recoveries in the country to 84,143. 53 of the new recoveries are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 30 are from various health facilities.

Total fatalities hit 1,773 after 4 other patients succumbed to the covid-19 disease.

460 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,432 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 26 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 11 of whom are on ventilatory support and 15 on supplemental oxygen.

16 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 12 of them in the general wards and 4 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).