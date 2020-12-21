The Ministry of Health has announced that 114 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease. Total infections in the country stand at 94,614.

The new cases are from 2,507 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

5 more patients succumbed to covid-19 bringing total fatalities to 1,644.

325 patients have recovered from the disease, 256 of whom are from the home-based care program, and 69 others discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 76,060.

850 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, and 5,873 on home-based isolation and care.

46 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 24 of them on ventilatory support and 19 on supplementary oxygen.

Another 26 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 22 are in general wards and 4 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Distribution of the cases by Counties; Nairobi 68, Kiambu 6, Machakos 5, Mombasa 4, Busia 4, Nyeri 4, Kajiado 4, Bungoma 2, Meru 2, Kisumu 2, Garissa, Kisii, Nakuru, Marsabit, Uasin Gishu, Kilifi, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Kericho, Vihiga, Taita Taveta, Isiolo & Embu 1 each.