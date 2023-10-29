The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

5 KCPE candidates die in tragic boat accident

Charles Ouma

Teachers had accompanied the pupils for what was meant to be a fun-filled Saturday afternoon before tragedy struck

File image of a crime scene cordoned off by the police
File image of a crime scene cordoned off by the police

Five pupils from Arap Moi Primary School in Tarakwa, Uasin Gishu county have been reported dead following a boat tragedy.

Recommended articles

The five who were all candidates in the forthcoming Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) met their death after what was meant to be a fun-filled day turned tragic.

According to police reports, the deceased were part of a group of Standard Six and Standard Eight pupils who had been accompanied by teachers to an amusement park in Eldoret shortly after 5 pm on Saturday for recreational activities.

At the hotel, some students are reported to have boarded a boat for a ride in a man-made lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragedy struck shortly afterwards as the boat capsized with those on board.

The five KCPE candidates drowned while one Standard Six pupil survived the tragedy and was rushed to a nearby health facility for treatment.

Reports indicate that the sole survivor of the tragedy was admitted to the hospital with acute low levels of oxygen.

The bodies of the deceased were retrieved and moved to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) mortuary pending autopsy.

Police have launched investigations to establish the cause of the tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ 2 high school students dead, 11 in hospital after consuming alcoholic substance

Pupil succumbs to injuries sustained during school trip

In September this year, a family in Githurai 44 area of Kiambu County was left distraught after their seven-year-old son sustained injuries that would claim his life during a school trip.

7-year-old Caleb Odanga is reported to have fallen from the merry-go-round swing while on a school trip and was left in a comma battling for his life at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he breathed his last.

File image of Mwangi Odanga addressing the press shortly after his son Caleb Odanga was taken to hospital
File image of Mwangi Odanga addressing the press shortly after his son Caleb Odanga was taken to hospital Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

An independent assessment by a team of doctors established that master Caleb had no realistic chance of cure and no medical interventions could reverse the situation.

The family took issues with the Green Angels Primary School, accusing the administration of not being forthright with information and evading a meeting.

“Leo hii tumewapigia simu wakasema hawako...they can’t have a meeting with us...na sisi tuliwapa mtoto wetu akiwa mzima, wakaturudishia akiwa ICU,” Lucy Matunda an aunt to Caleb lamented.

In response, the director of the school, Hilda Mwangi, dismissed the claims stating that the school is willing to assist the family in every way and had been with the family all through the journey until the family allegedly turned cruel.

“We have been following up after taking the kid to the hospital until yesterday when the family turned cruel to us,” Ms. Mwangi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Master Caleb succumbed to the injuries after a few days in hospital.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 KCPE candidates die in tragic boat accident

5 KCPE candidates die in tragic boat accident

Prime suspect in fatal love triangle murder arrested while fleeing to Tanzania

Prime suspect in fatal love triangle murder arrested while fleeing to Tanzania

CS Moses Kuria lights up social media with warning to 'big man'

CS Moses Kuria lights up social media with warning to 'big man'

University of Eldoret student dies after confrontation in suspected love triangle

University of Eldoret student dies after confrontation in suspected love triangle

Ruto announces Sh11 billion slash in travel budget, corrects media reports

Ruto announces Sh11 billion slash in travel budget, corrects media reports

Trick used by DCI to arrest teacher selling fake National Exam Papers

Trick used by DCI to arrest teacher selling fake National Exam Papers

Counsellor explains causes of tremors after viral video

Counsellor explains causes of tremors after viral video

Kenyan in Sh37B scam to sell Diani resort & other properties to repay U.S. gov't

Kenyan in Sh37B scam to sell Diani resort & other properties to repay U.S. gov't

Foreign Affairs ministry downgrades Ruto's ambassador nominee

Foreign Affairs ministry downgrades Ruto's ambassador nominee

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Judith Akoth

Meet Judith Akoth who will be graduating from KMTC, 21 years after KCSE

President William Ruto speaking during a Sunday service at Revival Sanctuary of Glory Church, Riruta Satellite, Dagoreti South, Nairobi County on October 22, 2023

No El-Nino in Kenya - Ruto says as he revisits public prayer that God answered

A collage of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Muthoni wa Kirumba

Uhuru makes birthday song request during live phone call on radio

Bondo United Football Club players survive grisly road accident while heading to match

Football players survive grisly road accident