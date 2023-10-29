5 KCPE candidates die in tragic boat accident

The five who were all candidates in the forthcoming Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) met their death after what was meant to be a fun-filled day turned tragic.

According to police reports, the deceased were part of a group of Standard Six and Standard Eight pupils who had been accompanied by teachers to an amusement park in Eldoret shortly after 5 pm on Saturday for recreational activities.

At the hotel, some students are reported to have boarded a boat for a ride in a man-made lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tragedy struck shortly afterwards as the boat capsized with those on board.

The five KCPE candidates drowned while one Standard Six pupil survived the tragedy and was rushed to a nearby health facility for treatment.

Reports indicate that the sole survivor of the tragedy was admitted to the hospital with acute low levels of oxygen.

The bodies of the deceased were retrieved and moved to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) mortuary pending autopsy.

Police have launched investigations to establish the cause of the tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pupil succumbs to injuries sustained during school trip

In September this year, a family in Githurai 44 area of Kiambu County was left distraught after their seven-year-old son sustained injuries that would claim his life during a school trip.

7-year-old Caleb Odanga is reported to have fallen from the merry-go-round swing while on a school trip and was left in a comma battling for his life at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he breathed his last.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

An independent assessment by a team of doctors established that master Caleb had no realistic chance of cure and no medical interventions could reverse the situation.

The family took issues with the Green Angels Primary School, accusing the administration of not being forthright with information and evading a meeting.

“Leo hii tumewapigia simu wakasema hawako...they can’t have a meeting with us...na sisi tuliwapa mtoto wetu akiwa mzima, wakaturudishia akiwa ICU,” Lucy Matunda an aunt to Caleb lamented.

In response, the director of the school, Hilda Mwangi, dismissed the claims stating that the school is willing to assist the family in every way and had been with the family all through the journey until the family allegedly turned cruel.

“We have been following up after taking the kid to the hospital until yesterday when the family turned cruel to us,” Ms. Mwangi said.

ADVERTISEMENT