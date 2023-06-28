5 key aspects that make Eid al-Adha significant for the Muslim community

It commemorates the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. However, before Ibrahim could carry out the sacrifice, God provided a lamb to be sacrificed instead.

Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The exact date varies each year as it is based on the sighting of the moon. The celebration lasts for four days.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki gazetted Wednesday, June 28 as the day to mark this special day for the Muslim community.

This festival holds significant importance for Muslims due to its religious, cultural, and social significance. It serves as a time of reflection, gratitude, and unity within the Muslim community.

Below are some key aspects that make Eid al-Adha important:

1. Obedience and submission

Eid al-Adha commemorates Ibrahim's unwavering obedience and submission to God's command. It serves as a reminder for Muslims to prioritize their devotion to God and follow His guidance.

2. Sacrifice

The act of sacrifice symbolizes selflessness and devotion to God. Muslims commemorate Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son and emphasize the values of sacrifice and giving. It encourages individuals to be charitable, share their blessings, and help those in need.

Muslims praying Pulse Live Kenya

3. Remembrance of prophets

Eid al-Adha not only honours Ibrahim but also acknowledges the role of other prophets in Islamic history, including Prophet Muhammad. It promotes respect and reverence for these spiritual leaders.

4. Unity and community

Eid al-Adha brings Muslims together as a community. Families, friends, and neighbors gather to perform prayers, share meals, exchange greetings, and give gifts. It strengthens social bonds and fosters a sense of unity among Muslims worldwide.

5. Celebration and joy