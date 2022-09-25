Five people have been confirmed dead in a tragic road accident along Mombasa-Nairobi highway.
5 Killed in grisly accident along Nairobi-Mombasa highway
The driver of the matatu attempted to overtake another vehicle before collided head-on with a lorry heading in the opposite direction.
Recommended articles
The accident happened at Mtito Andei along the busy highway and involved a 16-seater public service vehicle (PSV) and a lorry.
Kibwezi Sub-County Police Commander George Kashmir confirmed the incident, stating that three children, a woman and the driver of the ill-fated matatu died on the spot.
The ill-fated matatu was heading to Nuu, Kitui county from Mombasa when it collided head-on with a lorry heading in the opposite direction.
Reports indicate that the driver of the matatu attempted to overtake another vehicle before ramming into the lorry.
"The matatu collided head-on with a lorry after it attempted to overtake another vehicle.
"Three children aged one, three and four years, a woman and the driver of the matatu died on the spot during the 11a.m accident. “ Kashmir noted.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke