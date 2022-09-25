RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

5 Killed in grisly accident along Nairobi-Mombasa highway

Charles Ouma

The driver of the matatu attempted to overtake another vehicle before collided head-on with a lorry heading in the opposite direction.

The mangled wreck of 14-seater matatu that was involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway on September 25, 2022
The mangled wreck of 14-seater matatu that was involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway on September 25, 2022

Five people have been confirmed dead in a tragic road accident along Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

The accident happened at Mtito Andei along the busy highway and involved a 16-seater public service vehicle (PSV) and a lorry.

Kibwezi Sub-County Police Commander George Kashmir confirmed the incident, stating that three children, a woman and the driver of the ill-fated matatu died on the spot.

The ill-fated matatu was heading to Nuu, Kitui county from Mombasa when it collided head-on with a lorry heading in the opposite direction.

Reports indicate that the driver of the matatu attempted to overtake another vehicle before ramming into the lorry.

"The matatu collided head-on with a lorry after it attempted to overtake another vehicle.

"Three children aged one, three and four years, a woman and the driver of the matatu died on the spot during the 11a.m accident. “ Kashmir noted.

