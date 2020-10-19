The Ministry of Health has announced that 195 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, bringing total infections to 45, 076.

The new cases are from 1, 852 samples tested in the last 24 hours, bringing cumulative tests to 623, 828.

In a statement to newsrooms, the ministry reported that 7 other patients had succumbed to the deadly virus, bringing total fatalities to 839.

The Ministry of Health noted that 39 Covid-19 patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 39 others on supplemental oxygen.

227 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 32, 084.

Nairobi recorded 99 cases, Busia 18, Uasin Gishu 17, Meru 14, Mombasa and Kisumu 10 cases each, Murang'a 8, Nakuru 7, Kajiado 3, Kisumu and Machakos recorded 2 cases each, while Bungoma, Wajir, Kitui, Nyandarua and Nandi each recorded a case.