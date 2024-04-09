The incident, which claimed the lives of eight individuals and left one injured, occurred when the matatu, bound for Eldoret, collided head-on with the trailer traveling towards Nakuru town.

Nakuru County Police Commander, Samuel Ndanyi, confirmed the grim details, highlighting that the matatu was navigating the climbing lane at the time of the collision.

Among the casualties were six adults and two minors.

This tragic event adds to a distressing pattern of accidents in the region, with Ngata Bridge earning a notorious reputation as a blackspot for road safety.

8 die in road accident after matatu collides with trailer along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway Pulse Live Kenya

Just last November, eleven lives were claimed in a similar collision involving a matatu and a lorry, underscoring the urgent need for improved infrastructure and enhanced safety measures.

In response to mounting concerns, Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen had previously announced plans for a dual carriage from Nakuru to Ngata Bridge, with completion slated for April.

Additionally, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) had erected warning signage to alert motorists of the dangers posed by the treacherous stretch of road.

Since the start of 2024, a staggering toll of 1,189 lives has been lost in road accidents across the country.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) revealed that this figure marks a stark increase of 60 deaths compared to the same timeframe in 2023.

NTSA's data, made public on Monday, April 1, disclosed that a total of 7,189 individuals have been involved in road traffic incidents, indicating a rise of 1,908 incidents from the corresponding period last year.

The authority further specified that out of those affected, 3,316 suffered severe injuries while 2,693 sustained minor ones.