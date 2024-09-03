9 dead as 14-seater matatu rams into lorry [Photos]

A devastating road accident has claimed the lives of nine people at Koguta on the Londiani-Muhoroni road.

The tragic incident occurred when a 14-seater Public Service Vehicle collided head-on with a lorry, leaving a scene of destruction and loss.

The impact was so severe that the matatu was extensively damaged, with its windows shattered and pieces of glass scattered across the road.

The scene was harrowing, with bodies lying around, some mutilated.

Police and first responders quickly arrived at the scene, working tirelessly to manage the situation.

Kericho County Commander Geoffrey Mayek confirmed the grim news, stating that nine people had lost their lives in the accident.

While the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, initial reports suggest that the collision may have been due to a combination of high speed and poor road conditions.

Here are photos from the accident scene:

