Rowdy youth disrupt Azimio rally in Githurai [Video]

The unidentified persons stormed the venue moments before the arrival of the Azimio caravan led by Raila Odinga and scattered the seats and the main dais.

Although the cause of the disorder witnessed at the rally was not established, there were claims that the group had plans to cause disruptions.

The Azimio Caravan was set to hold a rally in the region after traversing several towns in Kiambu County in their sustained calls for mass action on March 20.

Despite the setback, the Director of Communications at the Orange Democratic Movement-ODM party, Philip Etale, assured that the rally would continue after re-erecting the dais.

"In Githurai, hired goons dismantled the dais. It is being set up again," Etale claimed.

Earlier in the day, a group of people purporting to be businessmen and residents of Githurai had staged protests against the planned rally.

While brandishing their banners with anti-mass action messages, the group marched around the Githurai underpass, expressing their reservations against Azimio's call.

The police were forced to scatter the crow using teargas

The developments came just two days ahead of the anticipated main rally by the Azimio faction.

Meanwhile, Raila Odinga maintained his resilience, condemning the move and promising to forge ahead with his reform agenda.

"Tell that officer that we will proceed with our march despite the teargas and any form of intimidation attempt," Raila stated.