ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Rowdy youth disrupt Azimio rally in Githurai [Video]

Lynet Okumu

Preparations for the Azimio la Umoja Coalition rally planned in Githurai were momentarily disrupted after a rowdy youth dismantled the dais

Disruption at Azimio rally in Githurai
Disruption at Azimio rally in Githurai

Preparations for the Azimio la Umoja Coalition rally planned in Githurai were momentarily disrupted after a rowdy youth dismantled the dais.

Recommended articles

The unidentified persons stormed the venue moments before the arrival of the Azimio caravan led by Raila Odinga and scattered the seats and the main dais.

READ: Raila threatens to sue Ruto

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the cause of the disorder witnessed at the rally was not established, there were claims that the group had plans to cause disruptions.

The Azimio Caravan was set to hold a rally in the region after traversing several towns in Kiambu County in their sustained calls for mass action on March 20.

Disruption at Azimio rally in Githurai
Disruption at Azimio rally in Githurai Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Why Raila & Ruto's reconciliation path is rocky

Despite the setback, the Director of Communications at the Orange Democratic Movement-ODM party, Philip Etale, assured that the rally would continue after re-erecting the dais.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In Githurai, hired goons dismantled the dais. It is being set up again," Etale claimed.

Earlier in the day, a group of people purporting to be businessmen and residents of Githurai had staged protests against the planned rally.

While brandishing their banners with anti-mass action messages, the group marched around the Githurai underpass, expressing their reservations against Azimio's call.

The police were forced to scatter the crow using teargas

Disruption at Azimio rally in Githurai
Disruption at Azimio rally in Githurai Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Save the date: Raila drops mass action bombshell

The developments came just two days ahead of the anticipated main rally by the Azimio faction.

Meanwhile, Raila Odinga maintained his resilience, condemning the move and promising to forge ahead with his reform agenda.

"Tell that officer that we will proceed with our march despite the teargas and any form of intimidation attempt," Raila stated.

Fellow Azimio leaders also joined in condemning the tear gas incident, stating their quest for reforms was unstoppable.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rowdy youth disrupt Azimio rally in Githurai [Video]

Rowdy youth disrupt Azimio rally in Githurai [Video]

Gachagua reveals dilapidated state of Sh400M official DP residence

Gachagua reveals dilapidated state of Sh400M official DP residence

2 KEMSA board members sacked after one week in office

2 KEMSA board members sacked after one week in office

Former Soy MP Caleb Kositany lands State appointment

Former Soy MP Caleb Kositany lands State appointment

Justice for Jeff: Gachagua breaks silence

Justice for Jeff: Gachagua breaks silence

Reactions from prominent Kenyans who missed out on CAS nominations

Reactions from prominent Kenyans who missed out on CAS nominations

Millicent Omanga biography: Political career, net worth, husband & children

Millicent Omanga biography: Political career, net worth, husband & children

DCI issues update on Jeff Mwathi's death probe after concluding 1st phase

DCI issues update on Jeff Mwathi's death probe after concluding 1st phase

Details of multimillion benefits CASs will enjoy in office

Details of multimillion benefits CASs will enjoy in office

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

23-year-old Blair Muthomi who was found dead in Kasarani

Another 23-year-old found dead in area where Jeff Mwathi died

Dj Fatxo and Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta puts DJ Fatxo on notice after viral interview

A collage of Cate Waruguru, Evans Kidero and Millicent Omanga

Ruto unveils CAS nominees [Full list]

Naomi Shaban

Naomi Shaban, Jimmy Angwenyi among 10 shortlisted for SRC job