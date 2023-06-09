The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ababu Namwamba revokes appointment of Azziad & 10 other committee members

Lynet Okumu

Appointment of the Talanta Hela Committee members is under scrutiny in an ongoing court case

Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports, and The Arts, Ababu Namwamba
Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports, and The Arts, Ababu Namwamba

In a recent development, Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports, and The Arts, Ababu Namwamba, has made the decision to revoke the establishment of the Talanta Hela Council and its associated Technical Committees.

This move was communicated through a Gazette Notice issued on Wednesday, effectively nullifying the previously gazette Notice No. 1649 of 2023, which had created these entities.

The Talanta Hela Programme, which has been launched at State House in Nairobi today Friday 9, 2023, will now face further changes and revisions.

Churchill Ndambuki & CS Ababu Namwamba
Churchill Ndambuki & CS Ababu Namwamba Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Churchill-led Talanta Hela Committee hits bump after court ruling

The decision to revoke the establishment of the Talanta Hela Council and Technical Committees comes shortly after the programme faced a legal setback.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi of the High Court recently issued a suspension on the programme until a case filed by Charles Mugane is heard and determined.

Mugane raised concerns over legal and constitutional flaws in his case, which was filed under a certificate of urgency.

Azziad Nasenya and Ababu Namwamba
Azziad Nasenya and Ababu Namwamba Pulse Live Kenya

The suspension prompted a reevaluation of the programme and its implementation.

The Talanta Hela Programme aims to identify, recruit, nurture, and monetize talents in the sports and creative sectors.

It seeks to provide opportunities for upcoming athletes and artists to showcase their skills and potentially secure lucrative career paths.

The programme was initially set to kick off with football tournaments this year, with plans to expand into other sports in subsequent years.

Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress with Sports CS, Ababu Namwamba
Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress with Sports CS, Ababu Namwamba Pulse Live Kenya

READ: CS Namwamba given 48 hours to explain appointment of Churchill, 10 others

The Talanta Hela Council board, chaired by CS Namwamba, formed committees on February 11 to oversee different aspects of the organization.

The Creative Technical Committee, chaired by comedian Daniel' Churchill' Ndambuki, consists of Akinyi Odongo, Jimmi Gathu, Catherine Kamau, Esther Akoth, Kizito Makhande, TikToker Azziad Nasenya, Rosemary Wahu Kagwi, Awadhi Salim Awadhi, Douglas Kipkirui, and Langat Susan Ekasiba.

Part of the Creative team committee appointed by CS Ababu Namwamba
Part of the Creative team committee appointed by CS Ababu Namwamba Pulse Live Kenya

Another Committee comprises digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, Kizito Wangalwa, David Langat, Debra Mallowah, Abraham Kipyego Mutai, Charles Gacheru, Claudia Naisabwa Leshomoo, Nobert Ouma, and June Chepkemei.

Under the revised programme, aspiring athletes will be required to submit videos showcasing their abilities to a centralized digital platform.

A qualified team will review these videos, and those who display exceptional talent will be invited to join physical training sessions at designated academies.

Sports and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Ababu Namwamba with Carol Radull at Kasarani Stadium on February 15, 2023
Sports and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Ababu Namwamba with Carol Radull at Kasarani Stadium on February 15, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Azziad makes promise to CS Ababu Namwamba after appointment to gov't role

This process aims to ensure that promising athletes are identified and provided with the necessary training and support to enhance their skills.

