Ababu Namwamba revokes appointment of Azziad & 10 other committee members

This move was communicated through a Gazette Notice issued on Wednesday, effectively nullifying the previously gazette Notice No. 1649 of 2023, which had created these entities.

The Talanta Hela Programme, which has been launched at State House in Nairobi today Friday 9, 2023, will now face further changes and revisions.

Talanta Hela Committee faces legal setback

The decision to revoke the establishment of the Talanta Hela Council and Technical Committees comes shortly after the programme faced a legal setback.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi of the High Court recently issued a suspension on the programme until a case filed by Charles Mugane is heard and determined.

Mugane raised concerns over legal and constitutional flaws in his case, which was filed under a certificate of urgency.

The suspension prompted a reevaluation of the programme and its implementation.

Objectives of Talanta Hela program

The Talanta Hela Programme aims to identify, recruit, nurture, and monetize talents in the sports and creative sectors.

It seeks to provide opportunities for upcoming athletes and artists to showcase their skills and potentially secure lucrative career paths.

The programme was initially set to kick off with football tournaments this year, with plans to expand into other sports in subsequent years.

Ababu Namwamba forms 2 committees

The Talanta Hela Council board, chaired by CS Namwamba, formed committees on February 11 to oversee different aspects of the organization.

The Creative Technical Committee, chaired by comedian Daniel' Churchill' Ndambuki, consists of Akinyi Odongo, Jimmi Gathu, Catherine Kamau, Esther Akoth, Kizito Makhande, TikToker Azziad Nasenya, Rosemary Wahu Kagwi, Awadhi Salim Awadhi, Douglas Kipkirui, and Langat Susan Ekasiba.

Another Committee comprises digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, Kizito Wangalwa, David Langat, Debra Mallowah, Abraham Kipyego Mutai, Charles Gacheru, Claudia Naisabwa Leshomoo, Nobert Ouma, and June Chepkemei.

Changes in the Sports Committee

Under the revised programme, aspiring athletes will be required to submit videos showcasing their abilities to a centralized digital platform.

A qualified team will review these videos, and those who display exceptional talent will be invited to join physical training sessions at designated academies.

