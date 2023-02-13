ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Azziad makes promise to CS Ababu Namwamba after appointment to gov't role

Denis Mwangi

Azziad will serve alongside other celebrities such as Churchill, Akothee, Wahu, Jimmy Gathu, and Kate Actress

Azziad Nasenya poses for a photo
Azziad Nasenya poses for a photo

Influencer and radio host Azziad Nasenya has celebrated her appointment as a member of the government’s Talenta Hela Creatives Technical Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Azziad recognized the significance of her appointment and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve her country in this new capacity.

The content creator also thanked Sport and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba for considering her for the role.

In her post, she made a commitment to applying the knowledge and experiences gained in the digital space as a content creator to support the growth of the creative sector and ensure that the vision of Talanta Hela is realized.

Azziad Nasenya
Azziad Nasenya Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

I am a firm believer in the potential of the creative economy as a fulfilling career and source of income, and beneficiary of the same,” she said.

Azziad added that she was ready to work with fellow colleagues in the committee and all industry stakeholders to fulfil the mandate bestowed upon her.

I believe that with your support, the future of the creative economy is bright. Together let us put money in our pockets,” she reiterated.

The radio host will serve alongside other celebrities such as Akothee, Wahu, Jimmy Gathu, and Catherine Kamau among others.

The Creatives Technical Committee will be chaired by veteran comedian Daniel ‘Churchill’ Ndambuki.

READ: MKU billionaire immortalises Churchill

Taking to social media, Churchill hailed his appointment as divine and thanked President William Ruto and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba for trusting him with the responsibility.

“I would like to express my gratitude to H.E. Dr William Samoei Ruto and Hon. Ababu Namwamba for the kind public responsibility appointment to Chair the much-needed Creative Technical Committee in the Talanta Hela initiative and Council. This is Divine. The future is here! Creative Economy.” Churchill wrote.

Daniel 'Churchill' Ndambuki during a past function
Daniel 'Churchill' Ndambuki during a past function Churchill Pulse Live Kenya

"The role of the committee will be to propose reliable systems for the seamless and accountable collection and distribution of royalties to all creatives. Additionally, it will propose implementation frameworks for the creatives economy plan.

"This creative committee shall also deploy the digital space in talent search, identification, nurturing and exposure” and will also "establish a robust framework to monetize the creatives sector to expand employment opportunities and support Kenya's economic growth," read the Gazette Notice.

The committee will serve for three years.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pritty Vishy reacts to Stevo Simple Boy's wife

Pritty Vishy reacts to Stevo Simple Boy's wife

Azziad makes promise to CS Ababu Namwamba after appointment to gov't role

Azziad makes promise to CS Ababu Namwamba after appointment to gov't role

Mike Sonko's daughter Sandra Mbuvi sparks dating rumors [Photos]

Mike Sonko's daughter Sandra Mbuvi sparks dating rumors [Photos]

Watch Simple Boy's wife give a moving tribute to her late father-in-law [Video]

Watch Simple Boy's wife give a moving tribute to her late father-in-law [Video]

Rihanna expecting 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, reveals baby bump during Halftime Show

Rihanna expecting 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, reveals baby bump during Halftime Show

Whistling TikTok sensation Priscilla Wa Imani lands ambassadorial job

Whistling TikTok sensation Priscilla Wa Imani lands ambassadorial job

Natalie Tewa gets engaged to Amsterdam-based lover, flaunts diamond ring [Photos]

Natalie Tewa gets engaged to Amsterdam-based lover, flaunts diamond ring [Photos]

Kate Actress, Fridah Mwaka, Janet Mbugua among nominees for continental awards

Kate Actress, Fridah Mwaka, Janet Mbugua among nominees for continental awards

Rev Lucy Natasha displays love for Chelsea in cute photos

Rev Lucy Natasha displays love for Chelsea in cute photos

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress, Daniel Ndambuki aka Churchill and Esther Akoth akaAkothe who have been appointed to the Talanta Hela Technical Committee by Sports CS, Ababu Namwamba

Churchill, Kate Actress, Akothee and Wahu land jobs in Ruto's government

These women have Grammy affiliations

Is Tems really the first Nigerian woman to win a Grammy?

Kiss 100 presenters Kwambox and Oga Obinna

Obinna threatens to leave after clashing with Kwambox on air

Eve Mungai interveweing Harmonize

Hii imeenda! Director Trevor reacts after Harmonize's reply to Eve Mungai's post