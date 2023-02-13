Azziad makes promise to CS Ababu Namwamba after appointment to gov't role

Azziad recognized the significance of her appointment and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve her country in this new capacity.

The content creator also thanked Sport and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba for considering her for the role.

In her post, she made a commitment to applying the knowledge and experiences gained in the digital space as a content creator to support the growth of the creative sector and ensure that the vision of Talanta Hela is realized.

“I am a firm believer in the potential of the creative economy as a fulfilling career and source of income, and beneficiary of the same,” she said.

Azziad added that she was ready to work with fellow colleagues in the committee and all industry stakeholders to fulfil the mandate bestowed upon her.

“I believe that with your support, the future of the creative economy is bright. Together let us put money in our pockets,” she reiterated.

The radio host will serve alongside other celebrities such as Akothee, Wahu, Jimmy Gathu, and Catherine Kamau among others.

The Creatives Technical Committee will be chaired by veteran comedian Daniel ‘Churchill’ Ndambuki.

Taking to social media, Churchill hailed his appointment as divine and thanked President William Ruto and Sports CS Ababu Namwamba for trusting him with the responsibility.

“I would like to express my gratitude to H.E. Dr William Samoei Ruto and Hon. Ababu Namwamba for the kind public responsibility appointment to Chair the much-needed Creative Technical Committee in the Talanta Hela initiative and Council. This is Divine. The future is here! Creative Economy.” Churchill wrote.

"The role of the committee will be to propose reliable systems for the seamless and accountable collection and distribution of royalties to all creatives. Additionally, it will propose implementation frameworks for the creatives economy plan.

"This creative committee shall also deploy the digital space in talent search, identification, nurturing and exposure” and will also "establish a robust framework to monetize the creatives sector to expand employment opportunities and support Kenya's economic growth," read the Gazette Notice.