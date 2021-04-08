On Thursday, Kenyans woke up to the hashtag #BonifaceMwangiTheCon topping the trending chats on Twitter.

Most of the comments under the hashtag accusing activist Boniface Mwangi of being a “paid voice” of the people.

Some questioned his source of wealth, claiming that he lives lavishly, while others said that he pretends to be a victim of police brutality to get sympathy from the people.

Others, however, came out to strongly defend the activist, saying that he has done more in fighting for the rights of Kenyans.

Boniface Mwangi has also responded to the hashtag, stating that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government is tired of accusing him of plotting to overthrow it, and they are now paying people for stupid hashtags.

File image of activist Boniface Mwangi

He added that the hashtags will not stop him from speaking the truth because Kenyans are smart, and they can see through the lies peddled by the government.

The activist called on Kenyans to come out and defend the people that fight for them.

“The government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has gotten tired of accusing me of plotting to overthrow it. Now they sponsor silly hashtags. That won't stop from speaking the truth. Kenyans can see through the lies. To the citizens of this country, defend those who fight for you,” tweeted Boniface Mwangi.