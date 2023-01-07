ADVERTISEMENT
Eldas MP Adan Keynan responds to resignation claims

Amos Robi

The letter addressed to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula said he was resigning due to his poor health and conflict among clans in his constituency

Eldas MP Adan Keynan
Eldas MP Adan Keynan

Eldas member of parliament Adan Keynan has addressed a letter that has been doing rounds on the internet that claims he has resigned

The letter dated January 6, 2023, claimed the Jubilee Member of Parliament was forced to tender his resignation due to endless hostilities amongst different clans in his community.

The hostilities according to the letter made it difficult for the lawmaker to execute his duties.

“This decision has been necessitated by continued hostilities among different clans in my constituency request from the elders and my deteriorating health.

"These factors put together has made discharging of my duties tedious and involving which requires more energy, agility and movement,” read the letter in part.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan
Eldas MP Adan Keynan Eldas MP Adan Keynan Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Uhuru Kenyatta's message to Raila Odinga on 78th birthday

In his response, Kaynan said the letter was baseless and was channelling the matter to the authorities.

“I wish to notify members of the public to consider the letter FAKE and disregard the baseless details as I seek to bring the matter to the attention of relevant investigative agencies to swiftly act and pursue the matter to its ultimate end,” Keynan wrote on his Twitter.

Adan Keynan is among the longest-serving MPs having served as Wajir West MP from 1997 to 2002, and then from 2007 to 2013. He then moved to Eldas constituency which was curved from Wajir.

Azimio La Umoja presidential aspirant Raila Odinga with Dr Adan Keynan during a campaign rally in Wajir County on March 9, 2022
Azimio La Umoja presidential aspirant Raila Odinga with Dr Adan Keynan during a campaign rally in Wajir County on March 9, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: MP Peter Salasya in hospital, announces break to focus on his health

The National Assembly is currently on a long recess and is scheduled to resume in February 2023.

