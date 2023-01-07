Eldas MP Adan Keynan responds to resignation claims

The letter dated January 6, 2023, claimed the Jubilee Member of Parliament was forced to tender his resignation due to endless hostilities amongst different clans in his community.

The hostilities according to the letter made it difficult for the lawmaker to execute his duties.

“This decision has been necessitated by continued hostilities among different clans in my constituency request from the elders and my deteriorating health.

"These factors put together has made discharging of my duties tedious and involving which requires more energy, agility and movement,” read the letter in part.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan Pulse Live Kenya

In his response, Kaynan said the letter was baseless and was channelling the matter to the authorities.

“I wish to notify members of the public to consider the letter FAKE and disregard the baseless details as I seek to bring the matter to the attention of relevant investigative agencies to swiftly act and pursue the matter to its ultimate end,” Keynan wrote on his Twitter.

Adan Keynan is among the longest-serving MPs having served as Wajir West MP from 1997 to 2002, and then from 2007 to 2013. He then moved to Eldas constituency which was curved from Wajir.

Pulse Live Kenya