The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

African kings, queens, princes and princessess to visit Kenya

Denis Mwangi

Royalty from various kingdoms in Africa are set to visit Kenya in historic homecoming

AIDO Convention attendees during a past event
AIDO Convention attendees during a past event

Numerous esteemed international dignitaries are preparing to visit Kenya to attend the fifth Annual Ateker International Development Organisation's (AIDO) Convention in Mombasa.

Recommended articles

This event serves as a welcoming gesture to African descendants who reside far from the continent, some of whom have never set foot on African soil.

Dr. Mary Shuttleworth, a representative of Youth for Human Rights said the upcoming event holds significance for Africa and the descendants of Africa living abroad.

AIDO Convention attendees during a past event
AIDO Convention attendees during a past event AIDO Convention attendees during a past event Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

She added that it is a decade-long dedication that underscores the importance of people of African heritage.

"Africa now has an opportunity to demonstrate love, compassion, empathy, and genuine solidarity with its historic diaspora. Symbolically, the diaspora will be warmly received on Kenyan land," emphasizes

Among the distinguished personalities attending the convention are Paul Jones Eganda and Queen Grace Eganda, the founders of the AIDO Global Network, as well as Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, the Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies and Chairman of the CARICOM Reparations Commission.

READ: King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip

Scheduled to grace the occasion are Brigadier (Retired) Mark Phillips, the Prime Minister of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and Gaston Brown, the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda. The convention will run from May 24 to May 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

AIDO brings together various stakeholders from the cultural, community, educational, faith, and sporting sectors to address human rights abuses and utilize culture as a catalyst for unity, development, and social change.

"Africa will warmly embrace numerous descendants returning to the continent or setting foot on the soil of their ancestors, dating back 500 years.

"It is just a year before the culmination of the international decade for people of African descent. Inspired by the historical event in Atlanta, AIDO has been motivated to embark on an even more ambitious project in 2023," Shuttleworth explained.

AIDO Convention attendees during a past event
AIDO Convention attendees during a past event AIDO Convention attendees during a past event Pulse Live Kenya

Notable VIP guests expected at the convention include Robinson Tanyi, the King of Cameroon and President of the African Indigenous Governance Council as well as Antigua and Barbuda Foreign Affairs PS Anthony Liverpool.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will also host Nee Tackie, the King of Accra City and GA Mantse State; Mzilikazi III, Queen of the Mzilikazi-Zulu Nation, Phurma Dlamani, Prince of the Zulu Royal Kingdom and Chairman of AIDO South Africa; Bashir Abdulsalam, King of the Fulani Nation in Nigeria; and Dr. Patrick Marshelle, Paramount Chief of Embo Kingdom.

This comes on on the backdrop of news that King Charles III is planning to visit the country before the end of the year.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen relations between the United Kingdom and Kenya, and to promote the goals of the Commonwealth.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

African kings, queens, princes and princessess to visit Kenya

African kings, queens, princes and princessess to visit Kenya

Prophet Joseph Chenge arrested for relaying 'divine' prophecy to William Ruto

Prophet Joseph Chenge arrested for relaying 'divine' prophecy to William Ruto

KEBS MD among 27 suspended senior gov't officials over Uhuru-era scandal [List]

KEBS MD among 27 suspended senior gov't officials over Uhuru-era scandal [List]

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill

Pastor Ezekiel brings Odeon in Nairobi CBD to a standstill

DPP Haji issues fresh orders after DJ Fatxo was cleared by DCI

DPP Haji issues fresh orders after DJ Fatxo was cleared by DCI

Canada clarifies CS Alfred Mutua's announcement on jobs available for Kenyans

Canada clarifies CS Alfred Mutua's announcement on jobs available for Kenyans

Ruto reassigns 7 PSs after sacking Health Ministry PS

Ruto reassigns 7 PSs after sacking Health Ministry PS

Ruto nominates Noordin Haji for NIS Director-General job

Ruto nominates Noordin Haji for NIS Director-General job

Sakaja launches 19 new 'Kanjo' vehicles worth Sh105M [Photos]

Sakaja launches 19 new 'Kanjo' vehicles worth Sh105M [Photos]

Pulse Sports

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation.Leon Neal/Getty Images

King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip [Details]

Teacher Joyce Malit with her pupil

Narok teacher awarded fully paid holiday trip after viral photo

President William Ruto addressing a Parliamentary Group meeting with MPs and Senators in Kenya Kwanza coalition on April 11, 2023

Ruto clarifies 3% proposed housing levy for affordable homes

All Saints Cathedral Provost Canon Sammy Wainaina

Ruto's government is making Kenyans poorer – priest who lectured Uhuru declares