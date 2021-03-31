The Aga Khan University Hospital and the Karen Hospital have suspended the Covid-19 vaccinations temporarily.

In statements issued by the two hospitals, they have run out of vaccines provided by the Ministry of Health, necessitating the need for them to put on hold the process.

The hospitals noted that they were working round the clock to ensure they have the vaccines restocked, as they promised to alert the public as soon as that is done.

“We have temporarily suspended the government sponsored Covid-19 vaccination at our facility following the depletion of our stocks. We shall announce the resumption of the exercise once we receive more doses from the Ministry of Health,” said Aga Khan University Hospital.

The Karen Hospital also announced that, “The Karen Hospital has put on hold the #Covid_19 #VaccinationDrive due to depletion of stock and will make official communication as soon as we resume the exercise. #StaySafe #SafeSpaces.”